Bolsonaro wins votes in small cities in the Northeast and loses in large ones in the Southeast after 4 years | Election in Numbers

The comparison of the electoral performance of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the more than 5 thousand municipalities in the first round shows that the president had in most cities a vote very close to that recorded in the first round of 2018. But the PL candidate lost in large numbers. cities and metropolitan regions of the Southeast region. This reduction was offset by the improvement of the PL candidate in small towns in the North and Northeast regions.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in turn, managed to improve the percentage of votes in large and small cities compared to the vote of Fernando Haddad, who ran for the party four years ago.

The analysis of the performance of Bolsonaro and Lula in the municipalities, carried out by political scientist and researcher at Cebrap/FGV Fernando Meireles and repeated by the g1considers the proportion of valid votes for each candidate in the municipalities.

To understand how the percentages behave, scatter graphs were produced, which relate, for each city, the percentage of votes of the candidate in the city in 2018 and 2022. The graphs show that Bolsonaro’s vote showed a pattern indicating that, in general, , it registered a performance very similar to 2018. When breaking down the data, however, the Cebrap researcher observed that the PL candidate had a lower performance in large cities and better in small municipalities.

“The pattern is very clear. Bolsonaro lost votes in the largest municipalities in all regions, especially in capitals in the Southeast, metropolitan region and, in general, in municipalities that have 250 thousand voters or more, but, in a way, he made up for this loss. with the progress made by the municipalities in the interior of the country as a whole. This is very visible when we look at the Northeast region. Although Bolsonaro lost in most municipalities (in the Northeast), he improved the voting he had already done in 2018 in these places” , explains Meireles.

In the graph, the loss of votes is indicated by the black line: points above the line are municipalities in which Bolsonaro improved his performance in valid votes compared to 2018. In small municipalities where he performed poorly, he managed to improve now.

“Bolsonaro [também] advanced a lot in the North and Center-West and in the interior of the South region as a whole. West of Santa Catarina, West of Paraná and North Region of Rio Grande do Sul. There are many municipalities in which Bolsonaro has improved voting by more than ten percentage points in valid votes. So, even though his vote had a very close relationship with what he already had in 2018, Bolsonaro lost votes in the largest municipalities, but made up for this vote in the smallest municipalities”, adds Meireles.

The distribution of Bolsonaro’s votes, according to Meireles, shows that the president’s electoral base has been changing since 2018. There is still no explanation for this change. Meireles believes that part of this may be related to the payment of Auxílio Brasil:

“What explains this internalization of Bolsonaro’s vote? It’s a little difficult to say because we still don’t have more detailed data. Covid deaths, but with the coverage of Auxílio Brasil Municipalities that received more transfers per capita in September were places where Bolsonaro improved the vote compared to 2018. This is very strong in the North and moderate in the Northeast, but in the rest of the country less prominent”, he says.

Lula surpasses Haddad in all tracks