Bomb! PSG owner also wants to buy Flamengo

Suddenly, billionaires who invest in European clubs discovered Brazilian football. After the City Group, responsible for Manchester City, arrived in Bahia, the owner of Paris Saint-Germanin, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has already expressed interest in Atlético-MG and now in Flamengo.

According to reporter Jorge Nicola, the fact is that the wealthy prince of Qatar was very impressed with the fact that Rubro-Negro had a fan base of 40 million fans. This represents almost 2/3 of the population of France which is 67 million.

Fla’s annual revenue, which lately has reached R$ 1 billion, also serves to increase investor interest. Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s difficulty in relation to Flamengo is to convince the carioca club to join the SAF. For the time being, this is a prohibited subject in Gávea.

Regarding Atlético-MG, information released by SBT says that the proposal will be R$ 2.5 billion. The negotiation would be advanced and documents would have already been exchanged by the two parties. The amount invested would be to have a minimum majority of Atlético-MG’s football shares, something around 51%.

PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is the current CEO of QSI (Qatar Sports Investments), an investment fund linked to the government of Qatar, president of the Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF) and vice-president of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF). ). He was also a director of Al Jazeera in 2006.

