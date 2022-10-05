Botafogo and John Textor announce special project for star Giovanna in the United States

O Botafogo and the co-owner of alvinegros John Textor are pleased to announce a special project for the alvinegra jewel Giovanna Waksman, 13 years old, athlete with international potential to become one of the great names in football. Over the past few months, Textor led the conversations directly with the athlete’s parents, Jackeline and Renato, and built a plan based on four pillars: sports performance, education, family environment and finances. With the strategy, SAF intends to develop Giovanna’s magical football in high-level structures in the United States while strengthening an asset, generating alvinegro projects and promoting a brand abroad.

“Giovanna is a warrior who wants to study, dribble, score goals and be a champion. In the United States, which is a world reference in women’s football, she will develop, have a great education and always with her parents by her side. She will be a symbol of ‘Botafogo Academy’ and will forever be a Glorioso athlete“, Textor commented.

Giovanna landed in Miami, accompanied by her parents, earlier this week. The athlete will start studies in the “The pine school“, an excellent private school in Florida, recognized for combining high academic level with sports performance. The young striker will initially be part of the school team, but in the short term she will be one of the debutants in the “Botafogo Academy”, a network of schools that John Textor plans, with the SAF team, to open soon in Florida..

“It is a dream that is coming true and I hope to make the best use of it. I am very happy for the opportunity that John and Botafogo are providing me. I will be able to develop my football and represent Botafogo abroad“, described the glorious young woman, Giovanna.