Botafogo makes official Thiago de Camillis as new under-20 coach and hires assistant

O Botafogo defined the name of Thiago De Camillis to take charge of the category under-20 of football. At Glorioso since 2018, the 44-year-old coach takes the position definitively and will be one of those responsible for enhancing the training of young alvinegro athletes within a unified methodology developed by SAF. To assist him in front of the team, Thiago will have Bruno Barbosa by your side.

“Thiago De Camillis is our chosen one to lead the technical command of the U-20 team. Together with Tiano Gomes (Manager), Joao Paulo Costa (Methodological Coordinator) and Carlos Garrit (Technical Coordinator), we chose to offer him the opportunity to coach the category. We have confidence in the work and we wish a lot of success”, said the Director of Football, André Mazzuco.

Postgraduate in Football Sciences at UFRJ and graduated with the B License from CBF, Thiago has experience as coordinator of FCBEscola and as coach of Barra da Tijuca. In 2018, he arrived at Glorioso to be a technical assistant for the U-20 team and was important in achievements such as: Taça Rio 2020 and Copa Rio/OPG 2021, in addition to the 2021 Copa do Brasil runner-up. In July of this year, Thiago took charge on an interim basis and presented a good performance in the development of athletes.

“I am very happy and motivated to take on this new challenge within the Club. I know that Botafogo is seeking to raise the level in the training of athletes with a very strong methodological integration and it has been a valuable learning experience for me to be part of this moment. We will work together to achieve the best results.”

Bruno Barbosa is the new assistant coach of the sub-20 alvinegra category

Bruno joins coach Thiago De Camillis again and assumes the role of assistant coach of Botafogo’s Under-20 category. Attending the CBF License B, he was in charge of Serrano’s Under-20 and, at the same time, as the professional’s technical assistant, coming to command some matches in Carioca since year.

“I am at a giant club where I had the opportunity to be an athlete for 6 years at base and that it is in a moment of much evolution since it became SAF. I come to collaborate a lot in the development of Botafogo. I already worked with Thiago, I have a lot of confidence in the professional he is and, for sure, it will be great to work with him again. I will try to do my best to help Botafogo achieve their goals in the category, and, together with the entire committee and board, help our athletes in their training”, he commented.