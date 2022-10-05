Botafogo: Textor reaffirms desire to stay at Nilton Santos and explains works in the stands

John Textor’s plans involving the Botafogo pass through the Nilton Santos Stadium. In an event organized by an organized crowd in Florida, the owner of the SAF do Alvinegro reaffirmed the desire to continue in the arena, leaving aside the desire to build a new stadium of yore.

The American took the stage and said that he will end the athletics track. The place was a point of controversy involving even politics, when deputies launched a project for the tipping of the runway in August.

– I don’t want to leave Nilton Santos. They’ll give full control of the stadium for 50 years, we’ll get rid of the athletics track. We’re going to spend less money than expected because there’s already a lot of structure built, I can spend 50 million dollars and have a new grandstand around the field. We will use the current structure to create new stands closer to the pitch, I see this at Crystal Palace, we need this. In the area behind the goals, where there will be a lot of space, we can create stands, restaurants create things for people in the North Zone. The mayor gave us a huge piece of land, it’s near Barra da Tijuca, Lonier – he said.

The works, if continued, will take place at the end of the season. Textor has the desire to transform Nilton Santos into a ‘cauldron’, bringing the fans closer to the pitch.