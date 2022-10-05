Brad Pitt would have suffocated one of his children and hit another in the face during a fight on a plane with Angelina Jolie, lawsuit says – Monet

+



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Brad Pitt, 58, would have suffocated one of his children and hit another in the face during a fight on a plane with Angelina Jolie in 2016. The information was published by Page Six on Tuesday (4).

The North American website had access to documents of the process that detail more about the fight that has already been reported on other times during the family’s flight and that would have been the trigger for their divorce that year. The celebrities are still in the process of separating, in an attempt to settle the division of properties and issues related to the custody of their six children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo: Getty Images)

“At one point, he (Brad Pitt) spilled beer on Jolie; in another, he spilled beer and red wine on the children,” the documents state. The Oscar winner allegedly tried to intervene and grabbed her husband from behind to stop him amid the rage.

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the plane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the lawsuit continues. “The children ran and they all tried valiantly to protect each other. Before it was all over, Pitt smothered one of the children and hit another in the face. Some of the kids begged Pitt to stop. All were scared. Many were crying.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2011 record with their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne (Photo: Getty Images)

In August, FBI documents showed footage of the 47-year-old actress’ injuries after that altercation, with bruises on her hand and elbow. On the occasion, it was also Page Six that revealed the photos present in the federal investigation process into the crime of domestic violence that occurred inside a private jet.

According to the FBI report, Angelina Jolie told investigators that Brad Pitt, who was drinking, yelled at her in an aircraft toilet on the return flight from Nice, France, to the US.

Agelina Jolie when she was still married to Brad Pitt and image of the wound on the hand of the actress (Photo: Getty and reproduction)

Some details of this fight had already come to light at the time. She claimed that Pitt “grabbed her by the head”, “grabbed her by the shoulders”, shook her, pushed her against the bathroom wall and yelled at her, “You’re f%$#@ this family”. Two of her minor children (whose names have been edited in the report) “were outside crying and asked, ‘Are you okay, Mommy?’” she said. Pitt reportedly yelled in response: “’No, Mom is not well. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy,'” the report said.

According to Jolie, that comment prompted one of her children to retaliate: “It’s not her, it’s you, you m%$#@,” what she said infuriated Pitt. The actress then claimed that she saw him run towards one of the children “as if he was going to attack”, at which point she said she gave Pitt an armbar, who threw her backwards in an attempt to free herself, pushing her towards him. the chairs behind them. The moment of violence would have caused injuries to the actress’s back and elbow.

Best wishes to the couple! Pitt and Jolie, finally married. (Photo: Getty Images)

Despite reports, the actor was not charged criminally for the altercation after the investigation was completed. In April, Jolie asked for the investigation report — anonymously to maintain her privacy — to find out why Pitt was never charged.

The former couple – who exchanged rings in 2014 – share six children: Maddox, 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; Vivienne and Knox, 14. Representatives for Jolie and Pitt did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

