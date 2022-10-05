Brasil Game Show starts this week – 10/03/2022 – Mercado

The 13th edition of BGS (Brasil Game Show), the largest video game event in Brazil, starts this Thursday (6) after two years of postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fair takes place between October 6th and 12th, at Expo Center Norte, north of São Paulo.

In 2019, the last held in person, BGS brought together around 326 thousand people over five days, according to the organization. This year the event is, for the first time, seven days long.

PlayStation and Nintendo, two of the biggest game companies in the world, will have booths in this edition. Xbox Brasil said in August that it would not participate. Twitch and YouTube Gaming, game live streaming platforms, will also have dedicated locations.

Unlike 2019, the 13th BGS has less well-known industry figures. That year, the fair hosted Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of “Dark Souls”, and the trio of actors who play the protagonists of “GTA V”, Steven Ogg, Shawn Fonteno and Ned Luke.

This year, the guest list is packed with influencers, streamers, youtubers, and esports athletes. However, the event also confirmed the presence of Takashi Iizuka, director of Sonic Team, responsible for the Sonic games, and Takayuki Nakayama, director of the fighting franchise “Street Fighter”.

Those who purchased tickets for the 13th BGS in the 2020 or 2021 lots are guaranteed entry and entitled to some benefits, such as separate access to the event, discounts at partner stores and additional content.

In addition, for these customers, the value of new tickets remains the same at the time of purchase in previous years.

Ticket sales for the event are in the 5th batch and start at R$99.50 (half ticket). The only day without tickets available is Saturday (8).

People who donate 1 kg of non-perishable food, elderly people over 60, people with disabilities, students and OuroCard customers of Banco do Brasil, sponsor of the event, are entitled to half-price tickets.

In 2021, the BGS was postponed to August, two months before the event was due to take place. In 2020, the fair promoted two days of lives in October, with influencers from the area, eSports championships and presentation of cosplayers.

Brazil Game Show 2022

When: From Thursday (6) to Wednesday (12), from 1 pm to 9 pm

Where: Expo Center Norte

Address: Rua José Bernardo Pinto, 333 – Vila Guilherme, São Paulo-SP

How much: From R$ 99.50 (half price). Tickets available on the event website.