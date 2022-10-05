Brazil fights, turns and beats Italy at the World Cup – Web Vôlei

In a performance of great dedication and with 30 points from captain Gabi, Brazil defeated Italy by 3 to 2, turning around – partials of 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 17-15 – in the afternoon this Tuesday, at the opening of the second phase of the Women’s Volleyball World Championship with defeat, in the city of Rotterdam, Holland, on the first day, four appointments of this stage. Italy was undefeated in the competition.

Brazil’s next opponent is Puerto Rico, Thursday at 11 am (Brasilia time), broadcast by SporTV and the Web Vôlei YouTube channel, without images.Web Vôlei YouTube channel, without images. Next, coach José Roberto Guimarães’ team will face Holland and Belgium. Check here the games will even be broadcast by SporTV in this second phase of the World Cup. Check here the games will even be broadcast by SporTV in this second phase of the World Cup.

The result sends Brazil’s classification to the knockout stage. As expected, the Italian opposite Egonu was the highest scorer of the game, with 37 points. Despite the beautiful victory, there is concern that Brazil has depended too much on Gabi. After her, the Brazilian player who scored the most was Carol, with 14, seven of them in the block.

Zé Roberto started Brazil with the same team that beat China, at the end of the first phase, with Tainara on the opposite side, in place of Kisy. The rest of the team was: Macris, Carol, Carol Gattaz, Pri Daroit, Gabi and Natinha. Italy was the same team that defeated the Seleção in the VNL final in June.

Gabi was, once again, decisive for Brazil. But, the team missed having another safety player to divide the balls by the ends. Tainara could not repeat the good performance against the Chinese. Pri Daroit struggled with the sideout.

After winning the first set showing a lot of game volume, Italy turned around, with Egonu entering the match once and for all, with good participation by Sylla, who came off the bench and had a lot of regularity in the pass. Gradually, the overload of attacks on the opposite one took away the strength of the Azzurri.

In the fifth set, the setters of the two teams did not hesitate and activated their main players, who will play together this season, at Vakifbank, in Turkey. There were several rallies, showing a lot of game volume from both teams, highlighting Natinha, De Gennaro, Orro and Gabi in the defense foundation. In a block by Carol, Brazil closed the set at 17 to 15. Explosion of joy in Rotterdam!