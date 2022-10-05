Brazil records third monkeypox death; patient was 31 years old







Brazil records third monkeypox death Photo: Poder360

On Monday, 3rd, Brazil confirmed the third death from monkeypox (monkeypox), since the arrival of the virus in June this year. The patient was 31 years old and lived in the municipality of Mesquita, in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The individual had been hospitalized for more than a month and had comorbidities, according to local health authorities.

Previously, another death caused by monkeypox was also recorded in Rio. In Campos dos Goytacazes, a 33-year-old patient died as a result of the infection in September this year. In addition, the death of one individual, aged 41 years, was reported in Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais. In common, they were all male.

understand the case

According to the Rio de Janeiro Health Department (SES-RJ), the 31-year-old patient had been hospitalized for more than a month in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, when he died as a result of the infection caused by monekypox.

Before the monkeypox infection, man already had low immunity and comorbidities that worsened the disease. During hospitalization, the patient received the experimental drug tecovirimat — which caused a partial improvement in the lesions. However, he suffered a respiratory arrest on Saturday (1), which resulted in his death.

Monkeypox cases in the country

According to the latest update, made on Friday (30), the Ministry of Health counts 7,869 official cases of monkeypox in Brazil, including two deaths – this is because the new death in Rio de Janeiro had not yet been notified. In addition, another 4,905 cases are considered suspicious for the infection and are awaiting the results of the tests.

Next, check out the five states that most register cases of monkeypox:

Sao Paulo: 3,718 cases of monkeypox;

3,718 cases of monkeypox; Rio de Janeiro: 1,054 cases;

1,054 cases; Minas Gerais: 500 cases;

500 cases; Goiás: 486 cases;

486 cases; Ceará: 332 cases.

Source: Agência Brasil and Ministry of Health

Trending on Canaltech:

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!