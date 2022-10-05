Brazil rises again in the moving average of deaths by Covid, with 86 daily victims | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (4) 110 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 686,531 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 86 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +26% , returning to indicate uptrend after 78 days .

In total, the country registered 9,036 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,735,542 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 6,783. The variation was -3% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Paraná, Roraima and Tocantins did not disclose data updates until 8 pm on Tuesday.

On the rise (6 states): SE, CE, SP, PA, SC, RN

SE, CE, SP, PA, SC, RN In stability (5 states): GO, RO, AL, BA, RS

GO, RO, AL, BA, RS Falling (10 states and the DF): AM, RJ, DF, PI, ES, MS, MT, AC, AP, PB, MA

AM, RJ, DF, PI, ES, MS, MT, AC, AP, PB, MA Did not disclose (5 states): PR, RR, TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).