Breast cancer: know the three basic questions that can save lives – Anna Marina

Pink ribbon symbol of woman’s health care (photo: Friends of HC/reproduction) We enter Pink October, the first campaign created to warn about a serious disease that can be cured with correct prevention: breast cancer. We need not speak of the success she has achieved; proof of this were the numerous campaigns that emerged using months and different colors to highlight other diseases. The second proof of success is the increase in mammograms performed by the SUS, which have grown by 40% since the beginning of this action.

The Brazilian Federation of Philanthropic Institutions for Supporting Breast Health proposes three reflections as a way of encouraging early diagnosis, informing about new treatments and informing the population about breast cancer.

According to mastologist Maira Caleffi, volunteer president of Femama, the disease scenario in Brazil requires attention and there is no lack of data pointing to this emergency, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One in 12 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Brazil – 95% of cases have a chance of cure when treated in the initial phase.

It is necessary to charge more investments in primary care, in health centers, which are the gateway to the SUS to request breast exams, perform biopsies within thirty days (Law 13,896/2019) and start the first treatment via SUS in, at the latest, , 60 days after the diagnosis (Law 12.732/12). The three questions that save are:

1. Did you know that finding out beforehand increases the chances of a cure?

When diagnosed and treated in the early stages of the disease, the chances of curing breast cancer reach 95%. Keep your exams up to date, take care of yourself and who you love.

2. Do you know the treatments for each type of cancer?

There are several types of breast cancer. Some develop quickly, while others grow slowly. Ask your doctor and maintain a healthy routine.

3. Do you know the advances in science to treat breast cancer?

Scientific and technological advances in the last 10 years have brought new perspectives to the fight against cancer. Exams that allow the early identification of tumors, new drugs, immunotherapy, molecular markers and minimally invasive surgical techniques have strengthened the therapeutic arsenal. Access to these novelties allows cancer patients to live longer and better.

Hereditary predisposition in cases of breast cancer is a topic that has been increasingly studied. About 5% of patients with this type of cancer have genetic syndrome, it is good to remember.

The NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) panels, through DNA analysis, seek to identify variants in genes related to these syndromes.

These tests are performed from the simple blood collection and can be useful to guide both the prevention and the treatment of patients.

According to the head of oncogenetics at Dasa Genmica, Henrique Galvo, when a possible variant is found, it is possible to opt for risk-reducing surgeries, which considerably reduces the chances of developing cancer in the future.

In addition to defining medical procedures, the hereditary cancer panel is also important for monitoring family members. If a genetic factor is identified, it is possible to test relatives and follow them more closely, helping to prevent new cases.

“It is important to remember that these genes can also be altered in men, and the increased risk for prostate cancer must be considered”, warns physician Henrique Galvo.

(Isabela Teixeira da Costa/Interim)