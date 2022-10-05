Broadcaster leaves R$103 million ‘apocalyptic bunker’ after two years: terrified of catching Covid

Howard Stern left his “apocalyptic bunker”, valued at around R$103 million and located in Southampton (New York State, USA), for the first time in two years. The 68-year-old American radio host agreed to attend a dinner with celebrities, including actors Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, at a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, last Friday night (30). /9), according to the “NY Post”.

“I really had an exhausting weekend, emotionally, physically”Stern said on his radio show on Monday. “For the first time in two years I ventured out of the house. It was too much for me. It was too much. I haven’t been out in two years.”he added.

The reason for Stern’s confinement was the terrified of catching Covid-19. All this time, he has been presenting his radio show from a studio in the bunker itself.

The broadcaster, who is also a comedian and writer, claimed to have spent all dinner time “in a panic”.

“I told my wife, ‘I don’t want to go, I’m panicking, I don’t want to get Covid’. I know our president told us the pandemic is over and everyone is walking around without masks… I still don’t want to get Covid “he added.

Despite the “panic”, Stern was photographed without mask.

