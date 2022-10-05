Cafu loses house in court auction for debt of R$ 11 million

Former player Cafu, world football champion in 1994 and 2002 for the Brazilian national team, lost a property in an auction held by court order due to a debt estimated at around R$11 million.

On September 22, Judge Bruno Paes Straforini granted the auction letter for the property to the new owners.

The property is a 154 square meter townhouse located in the Vila do Rossio condominium, in Morumbi Sul, in the city of São Paulo. An expert assessed the value of the property at R$662,000, but the house was sold at auction for R$333,300.

The auction was carried out in a process opened by Vob Cred Securitizadora in February 2018 against Capi-Penta International Football Player Ltd, the company owned by the captain of the fifth world championship.

Other properties of the former athlete were seized during the process.

The former athlete tried to challenge the auction, arguing to the Justice that there were irregularities in the procedure, citing, among them, the value of the auctioneer’s commission and the fact that the payment was made in installments.

He also said that the action that led to the attachment of his assets has several formal and procedural defects. He stated that the Court carried out the attachment of all his assets, “committing a true excess”.

He also questioned the assessment given by the expert to some of the pawned properties.

The court did not accept the argument and the property will be transferred to the winner of the auction.