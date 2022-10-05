Caixa Promotion has a motorcycle and R$ 500 thousand as a prize; learn how to participate

Everyone knows that the country is going through one of its worst financial crises. The problem started even before the pandemic, in 2019. But Covid-19 made the situation even worse. As a result, many people are looking for ways to earn extra money. Whether to carry out a personal project, travel, study or even pay the bills at the end of the month. The fact is that many need an extra income.

What few people know is that there is a way to compete for up to half a million reais, that is R$ 500,00 thousand. In addition, it is also possible to win a motorcycle for this promotion, which can be sold or used in the winner’s daily life. This is a promotion by Caixa Econômica Federal. Its purpose is to reward Brazilians who are clients of the institution.

The announcement was made last Friday (30) and left many people excited to participate. After all, it’s not every day that you can take half a million reais. As the value is possible to pay off several bills, buy an apartment, among other things. See how to participate in the Caixa promotion by reading this article.

Caixa promotion rewards customers with up to half a million reais

As previously mentioned, last Friday (30), Caixa Econômica Federal announced an award that made its customers excited. In partnership with Elo, customers can receive awards every day. And, at the end of the Caixa promotion, a lucky person can receive half a million reais. The draw is intended for bank customers who have credit and debit cards with the Elo brand.

Caixa’s promotion was named: ‘Agora Vai com Caixa Elo -Vai de Moto, Vai de Meio Milhões de Reais’. In addition to rewarding Brazilians, the main purpose is to encourage customers to use the institution’s cards offered by Elo. So it’s also a marketing ploy by both companies.

First, to participate in Caixa’s promotion it is necessary to be a customer of the institution and naturally have an Elo card. Thus, those who meet the requirements can access the link: https://www.elo.com.br/promocoes/agoravaicomcaixaelo. On the website, the person needs to make a registration that will be filled in with CPF and password. In addition, it will be necessary to inform full name, email, cell phone with area code and birthday. Finally, the platform also requests information such as address, zip code, among other location data.

See too: THIS may cause your Auxílio Brasil installments to be FROZEN; watch!

More information about the promotion

In view of the above, check out more information about Caixa’s promotion. After the registration is infatuated, the customer automatically participates in the competition. For every BRL 30.00 in purchases with the ELO card, lucky numbers are accumulated. It is important to say that purchases made with a QR Code, through the Caixa Tem app, are also counted. Thus, the bank holds a lottery every day that will be awarded with a motorcycle. At the end of the competition, the prize will be R$ 500 thousand.

See too: Courses IN THESE areas can help you earn extra income quickly; check out!