CAIXA releases up to BRL 3,000 for those who are NEGATIVE

THE Federal Savings Bank started making loans of up to R$1,000 available to those with negative debts. The values ​​can reach up to BRL 3,000if the citizen fits into the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) modality.

According to the rules, for individuals, the credit is fixed in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, with a monthly interest rate from 1.95% per month and 24 months to pay off the loan. To get the value, you won’t need much bureaucracy, since the hiring can be done directly through the application box hasjust agreeing to the loan terms and waiting up to seven days for analysis.

Through the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital), individual micro-entrepreneurs will have the great opportunity to take out a loan of up to R$ 3 thousand, which can be divided into 24 monthly installments.

For this modality, interest rates are considered very low compared to the market, since their rates start at 1.99% monthly. The objective is to grant the amount of up to R$ 3 thousand to entrepreneurs with little access to this type of credit, including those who are negative with the credit protection agencies.

Individuals and MEIs who are self-employed, with annual gross income or revenue of up to R$360,000. The government considers individuals to be “individual entrepreneurs”.

It is important to highlight that the value must be used for the worker’s business, to increase working capital, purchase of inputs or investments in equipment and utensils that favor the increase of production in the worker’s activity.

THE Savings Bank informs that, upon contracting, the user must make a declaration of use of the amount made available, through an interactive quiz on financial education and conscious use of the released credit (R$1 thousand to R$3 thousand).

What is the limit of Caixa’s microcredit?

As informed in the course of the article, for individuals, the credit limit is R$ 1 thousand. The payment term is up to 24 months, with interest starting at 1.95% per month (26.08% per year).

The MEI will have a credit limit of R$ 3 thousand, with a payment term of up to 24 months and interest from 1.99% per month (26.68% per year).

How long does it take for the loan to be granted?

According to information released by CAIXA, the credit of R$1,000 or R$3,000 will be released within 10 days, counting from the registration update date. After approval, the customer can contract the amount and resources that will be credited immediately to the account.

How to apply?

The R$ 1 thousand loan for individuals will be released directly through the CAIXA Tem application. For those who are MEI, the amount of R$3 thousand must be requested at a Caixa branch.

Can I apply for microcredit if my name is dirty?

Citizens with a dirty name can apply for a microcredit of R$1,000 or R$3,000. You will have access to loans including those with a dirty name (negative) in credit analysis institutions, such as Serasa and SPC Brasil.