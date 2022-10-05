Campos Neto is elected president of the year for central banks

Brazilian is praised for the way he handled to contain the effects of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the global financial squeeze

Roberto Campos Neto, 53, was elected Central Bank President of the Year in Latin America, according to the LatinFinance Banks of the Year Awards. The Brazilian was praised for the way he managed to contain the effects of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the global financial squeeze.

The economist is honored for his efforts to increase the bank’s credibility. The award says he was the region’s most effective monetary policy manager from July 2021 to June 2022.



Reproduction/LatinFinance LatinFinance press release about the award granted to Campos Neto

The Brazilian monetary authority started raising interest rates in March 2021, when it was at 2% per year. Since then, the jump has been 11.75 percentage points, to 13.75% per year.

With the harshest speech, Campos Neto has been signaling that the Selic will remain high for longer than the market priced.

“The institution was one of the first central banks in the world to start its tightening cycle in March 2021”, Campos Neto told LatinFinance.

The Brazilian Central Bank did not meet the inflation target in 2021. It is taken for granted that it will not meet it in 2022 either, even though the government has managed to cool inflation with tax reductions.

The center of the target for this year is 3.5%, with a tolerance of up to 5%. According to BC’s Focus bulletin, financial market analysts expect the index to end the year at 5.7%.

But the performance of the monetary authority is seen as positive. All over the world, central banks are experiencing difficulties: a pandemic, increased public spending and war.

While gaining credibility in the international capital market, Campos Neto also implemented an agenda to modernize the financial system. On the list, the launch of Pix and Open Finance.

