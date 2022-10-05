‘Can anyone imagine Mario Covas supporting Bolsonaro?’, asks Haddad about Garcia’s alliance

PT candidate for the government of São Paulo criticizes the current commander of Palácio dos Bandeirantes, who has already claimed to be the heir to the legacy of the historic toucan

Roberto Casimiro/Estadão Content

The PT candidate for governor of the State of Sao Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT), took a stand this Tuesday, 4th, in speaking to journalists about the alliance sealed between the current commander of Palácio dos Bandeirantes, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of the presidential elections. In his speech, the former mayor of São Paulo questioned the recent speeches of Garcia, who put himself as an heir to the legacy of Mario Covas in the territory of São Paulo. “The historic PSDB would never support anyone on the far right. How can he have declared himself heir to the legacy of Covas if he has just done something that Mario Covas, if he were alive, would be disallowing,” he said. The PT recalled the union between João Doria (PSDB) with the military, in 2018, which resulted in ‘BolsoDoria’ and confessed that he saw with “some difficulty” the approach of both. Garcia met Bolsonaro on Tuesday and announced “total and unconditional support” for the current head of the federal executive. Haddad sought to get closer to Rodrigo Garcia in recent days in the hope of being able to ally himself with the toucan so that he would support him in the second round of state elections. PT and Bolsonar candidates will face each other, on October 30, in the presidential election – between Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – and in São Paulo – between Fernando Haddad (PT) and Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans).