Can forgotten values ​​be WITHDRAWN more easily? Find out what has changed at the Central Bank!

According to information from the Central Bank, thousands of Brazilians have forgotten values ​​to receive. The entire process of withdrawing and consulting this amount is simpler, as there are still many people who did not have access to transfers during the first release phase.

If you want to know how to check if you have something to receive and how to withdraw the money, keep following the article below and check out all the important information we have separated for you!

What are forgotten values?

The forgotten values ​​of the Central Bank contemplated thousands of Brazilians. Although many people have received low amounts, there are those who have had access to a good amount of accumulated money.

The transfer, in fact, followed some release steps. However, the second release, which should have taken place in May, was postponed due to the strike by Central Bank servers, which ended up making it impossible to consult through the official portal, the System Values ​​to Receive.

In total, there is still around R$4 billion available for Brazilians who have not recovered their rightful money, which comes mainly from closed accounts that still had a balance available at the time of closing. Despite this, until the situation returns to normal, the amounts will remain withheld in financial institutions or banks where they originated.

So far, only half of these amounts have been returned. Thus, during the first phase of releasing the money, approximately 28 million Brazilians were moved, 26 million of which were individuals and the other 2 million companies. From this, it can be seen that the average value returned to both citizens and companies was R$ 142.85.

See too: Second round of LOOTS of forgotten values ​​already set? Clear your doubts!

How can I check if I have something to receive?

The balance of R$ 4 billion should still be fully available in the second phase, as soon as the project is resumed and people regain access to the amount. The orientation of the Central Bank at this time is that Brazilians carry out a new consultation of the values ​​as soon as it is released. When this happens, the query can be performed as follows:

First, the interested party must access the Values ​​Receivable website: https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/ ;

; Then, individuals must use the CPF and date of birth to consult, while legal entities must use the CNPJ and the date of opening of the company;

At this point, it is necessary to enter the portal with the Gov.br login, which can be done through the website ( https://bityli.com/RKtgwxTV ) if you don’t already have it. Remembering that it is necessary to have a silver or gold level in the account to access the BC consultation site;

) if you don’t already have it. Remembering that it is necessary to have a silver or gold level in the account to access the BC consultation site; That said, the user must access the platform with the login created and consult the amounts to be received. After that, just request the transfer.

It is important to remember that the consultation site first releases a specific access date for those who want to know what values ​​are available. That is, the first login is to get an access date and, with it, perform a second login.

See too: Central Bank ANNOUNCES: what will happen in the 2nd phase of withdrawals of forgotten values?