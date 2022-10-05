Can Robinho be arrested? Find out everything that can happen to the former Santos player – Sports

Ultimately sentenced to nine years in prison for rape, the attacker Robinho had his extradition request decreed by the Italian government this Tuesday (4th). The request, made to the Brazilian authorities, came from the Milan Public Ministry, where the crime committed by the athlete and his friend Ricardo Falco took place, in 2013. With that, the question arises: what can happen to the attacker?

According to Leonardo Pantaleão, a specialist in criminal law and procedure and a master’s degree in social relations law from PUC-SP in an interview with R7, despite the extradition request, Robinho, 38, is protected by the Federal Constitution, which “prevents Brazil from extraditing citizens born in the country”. This does not mean, however, that the player is immune to Italian court convictions.

Sought, the defense of Robinho, who follows the case since the complaint in Italy, was not found.











Can Robinho be arrested?





The Migration Law (13.445/2017) allows Brazilians sentenced abroad to eventually serve the sentence imposed abroad in Brazil. “This depends on a validation, by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), of the foreign conviction”, explains the specialist in criminal law and procedure.

If this validation is carried out, there is a legal possibility for Robinho to serve his sentence on Brazilian soil, within a prison of the federal system.





In which scenarios can Robinho be extradited?

Once protected by the Federal Constitution, Robinho cannot be extradited from Brazil abroad, but the player can still be “captured in another country and taken to Italy”.





“If Robinho leaves Brazil, as his arrest warrant is already in Interpol’s possession, he will naturally lose this protection, this legal shield that Brazil offers him,” said Pantaleão. “Consequently, he could be captured by Interpol in another country and taken to Italy to serve the sentence imposed there.”





Is there a possibility of paying a fine?

Despite the millions received by the striker throughout his career, there is no possibility of any amount of money that the former Santos and Brazilian national team player can make, with spells at Real Madrid-ESP and Milan-ITA, in addition to of Guangzhou Evergrande-CHI, be freed from the process.

“There is no possibility of paying a fine. The crime committed is a serious crime, which cannot be converted into just a payment, even if they are millions of reais. The deprivation of liberty, here in Brazil or in Italy, ends up being a basic requirement of serving the sentence”, concluded the lawyer.





remember the case

According to investigations, Robinho and five friends allegedly raped a young Albanian woman in a dressing room at the Milanese nightclub Sio Café, where she was celebrating her birthday. The case happened on January 22, 2013, when the athlete was defending Milan. Robinho was convicted in the first instance in December 2017.

Robinho and his friend Falco were convicted based on article 609 bis of the Italian Penal Code, which speaks of the act of non-consensual sexual violence forced by two or more people, forcing someone to have sex because of their “physical or psychological” inferiority. .

At the time of the lawsuit, Robinho’s lawyers stated that the athlete did not commit the crime he was accused of and claimed that there was a “misinterpretation” in relation to intercepted conversations with judicial authorization. According to them, some dialogues would not have been translated correctly into the Italian language.

The negative impact on the rape case meant that Robinho had his contract suspended by Santos in October 2020. The striker was announced as a reinforcement by the Vila Belmiro club, with a contract for five months. However, pressure from sponsors and the disclosure of conversations about the case had a strong impact, and the club chose to suspend the player’s contract.



