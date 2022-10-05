Cancel services by WhatsApp: new SAC rules come into force in the country

Have you ever had to cancel a plan provided by a mobile operator or a service from some company and have you had difficulties? New rules for the SAC (Customer Service) came into force this Monday (3) in the country and promise to make services more efficient.

The main novelty contained in Decree No. 11,034 is the possibility of canceling a service in any service channel where hiring is possible, including WhatsApp and social networks. Until then, companies could determine that the cancellation was done in a specific channel.

In addition to the cancellation changes, measures such as: 24-hour service, seven days a week – with the consumer having an answer on their demand within seven days; creating a problem-solving index; changes in data delivery, among others.

“The new decree is good news for the customer. It brings important updates on multichannel, including current contact channels, such as WhatsApp and social networks”, says Mauro Conte Filho, a lawyer specializing in consumer law and partner at Goulart Penteado.

Before the decree, the last legislation was from 2008 and, according to the lawyer, this new decree will help to improve consumer contact with companies. “Consumers are no longer tied to the telephone channel, for example,” he says.

The changes in the new legislation apply to all sectors regulated by the federal government, including large service providers, such as pay-TV companies, financial institutions, airlines, insurance companies, fixed and mobile telephony operators.

The report of InfoMoney compiled the main changes determined in the decree. Check out:

1. Cancellation on any channel and immediate

The consumer may request cancellation in any channel available for contracting the service. The effects of the cancellation must be immediate, regardless of contractual performance, “except when some technical processing of demand is necessary”.

“I understand that technical processing is a service that requires practical intervention to be interrupted. For example, the electricity sector: if a consumer uses the SAC and asks for the service to be cancelled, the company needs to send a technician to the location so that this supply cut is effective. The decree tries to include some exceptions”, says Conte Filho.

Conte Filho points out that, even so, if there is any non-compliance on the part of the company, the consumer can look for the Procon of his state and other competent bodies to file a complaint.

There is also the possibility for the company to offer a scheduled cancellation, if the consumer wishes.

In addition, the consumer must be advised of the conditions applicable to the termination of the contract and the fines levied for non-compliance with contractual clauses of minimum stay, if any.

Proof of cancellation must be sent by mail or email to the customer.

Two new mandatory menu options should appear in the service channels: “complaint” and “service cancellation”. Also, if there is a need for a call transfer when the customer contacts for cancellation, it can happen only once.

2. Waiting time

Companies are required to inform the maximum waiting time for:

direct contact with the attendant, when this option is selected;

transfer to the competent sector for definitive service of the demand, when the first attendant does not have this attribution.

In addition, the decree prohibits the placement of advertising messages during the waiting time for service, unless there is prior consent from the consumer.

3. Human service

Human care needs to be done for at least eight hours a day.

4. Response within seven days

The demands requested by the consumer, with the exception of cancellation rules, must be answered within seven calendar days, counting from the date of registration.

5. Suspension of improper collection

If a charge is not recognized or is not contracted by the consumer, it must be suspended by the company at the time of contacting the SAC.

6. Data supply

To speak with an attendant at the SAC, the consumer will no longer need to share any personal data, such as CPF.

7. Access to chat history

Every consumer can ask for the conversation history when contacting the SAC, free of charge. The deadline for the consumer to receive the information is five calendar days by e-mail or correspondence, according to the customer’s choice.

8. Troubleshooting Index

Companies will need to implement a tool created by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) that will monitor the effectiveness of the companies’ SAC, including the number of complaints made by customers in the SAC, rate of complaints with consumer protection bodies, rate of resolution of problems and degree of customer satisfaction. Index data will be released once a year.

9. Competent bodies may add rules

It is worth mentioning that competent bodies in each sector may create specific rules in addition to those described in the decree. For example, the Central Bank may determine that human assistance at financial institutions lasts ten hours a day and not eight, as provided for in the decree.

On the other hand, it is important to emphasize that no competent body can reduce the scope of the decree.

“The new regulation defines the minimum criteria that companies in all sectors regulated by the public sector have to follow”, says the lawyer for Goulart Penteado.

Can consumers demand compliance with the rules?

As the rules have been in force since Monday (3), consumers can now demand that companies follow the determinations of the new decree.

If compliance with the rules is not observed, the recommendation is that the consumer, with any pending problem, file a complaint with Procon or on the Consumidor.gov platform, managed by Senacon, or with the sector’s regulatory body. “This complaint will be evaluated, clarifications will be provided and an investigation will be opened”, explains Mauro Conte Filho, from Goulart Penteado.

Filing a lawsuit is possible as well and there are no rules about first dealing with administrative measures and then going to court. But the lawyer recommends dealing with the issue in extrajudicial ways before filing a lawsuit.

Can companies that do not follow the new decree be penalized?

the art. 16 of Decree No. 11,034 explains that if the new rules are not met by companies, they will be subject to sanctions already established in the Consumer Protection Code (CDC).

“Among the sanctions established in the CDC, the main one is the fine. Regulatory bodies, in addition to creating new rules, may determine sanctions if companies do not follow the decree, helping to inspect companies”, says Conte Filho, from Goulart Penteado.

Fine limits are different and vary between states because the CDC has the so-called Ufir, tax unit, as a basis for fines. In SP, for example, the value is usually corrected by the IPCA and can reach around R$ 9.9 million, depending on the case.