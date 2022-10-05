Cargo of 30.2 thousand tons of diesel oil from Russia arrives in Brazil, says Porto de Santos

The Port of Santos, in São Paulo, reported this Tuesday (4th) that a cargo of 30,200 tons of diesel oil from the Port of Saint Petersburg, Russia, was landed on Sunday (2nd). According to the largest port terminal in the country, it is the NS Pride ship, flying the Liberian flag.

Earlier, the President of the Republic and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), reported that about 35 million liters of diesel imported from Russia had arrived at the Port of Santos.

“About 35 million liters of diesel imported from Russia arrived at the Port of Santos. Other import operations are in progress. New cargoes are expected for October, increasing competition and putting pressure on fuel prices to fall,” he said.





The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February, caused a global imbalance in the market, especially in fuel. The attempt to buy Russian diesel from Brazil began months ago, more precisely in July.

Bolsonaro traveled to Russia in February this year, just days before the war. On the occasion, he met with President Vladimir Putin and defended the sovereignty of countries in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 24. Then, on June 27, Bolsonaro spoke to Putin again, this time by phone. The subjects discussed were the purchase of fertilizers and agricultural products.

Although Brazil buys Russian diesel, as Bolsonaro informed, the country should reach a historic mark in the sale of the product in the second half of 2022, according to a survey by the Energy Research Company (EPE). According to the projection, sales of the product in 2022 will be 0.8% higher than last year and should reach 62.6 billion liters, compared to 62.1 billion in 2021.

For next year, the projection is even higher and reaches 63.5 billion liters, which would represent a new brand — an increase of 1.4% compared to this year. In a note, Petrobras confirmed the trend and stated that the domestic market should surpass last year’s diesel consumption result.

When contacted, the Planalto Palace and the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) did not respond.



