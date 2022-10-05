Carlos Alberto and his wife, surrounded by a crowd, despair

Carlos Alberto and his wife are surrounded by crowd and veteran assumes despair

the comedian Carlos Alberto seized the start of your podcast’The Pod Is Ours‘, this Monday (03), to tell that he and Renata Domingues were surrounded by the crowd when they went to vote.

As soon as the program started, the presenter said that he was surprised by the willingness of the people to vote in these elections, but that he went through a moment of despair as soon as he arrived at school.

“Something unpleasant happened, in the sense that when I arrived there were a lot of cars, a lot of people, and I went to vote and left the car in the parking lot in front, which I already knew”, began Carlos Alberto.

As soon as he got out of the car, a crowd surrounded his car, taking pictures and asking for interviews. Because his wife was wearing the Brazil shirt, he was afraid of people’s reaction.

“There were dozens of people, to take pictures, interviews, and I I was scared because she was wearing the shirt of the Brazilian team and I’m scared, because as I’m an artist, they might think it’s provocation”revealed the comedian.

Therefore, Carlos Alberto told Renata Domingues to stay in the car while he was going to vote, since the polling places for the two are in different schools.

“So I told her, ‘You stay in the car, vote and then I’ll come.’ When I got out of the car, those people came and I said I needed to vote, I went up and walked, pushing from here, from there”, she said.

When he returned, he thought the people would be dispersed, but the crowd was still around his car.

“When I came back, I thought the people had already left, because it took me about 40 minutes or so. But there she was, wearing the shirt of the Brazilian team, surrounded by people on all sides, wanting to take a picture with Carlos Alberto”, concluded the presenter.