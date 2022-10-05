Carlos Alberto assumes that his wife takes care of his fortune

Carlos Alberto opens the game during a podcast and reveals that his wife is the one who takes care of his salary

Last night, Monday (03), during the podcast ‘O Pod é Nosso’, led by Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and his wife, Renata Domingues, the comedian drew attention.

This because the presenter of ‘A Praça é Nossa’, from SBT, revealed that the one who takes care of his fortune is his wife. Including, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega also made it clear that there are months when he doesn’t even know how much he really earns.

“She takes care of my money. I don’t even know how much I earn. She knows, I don’t know, because we have a salary and we have a bonus, from the merchans, so it varies a lot.”, he began.

And continued: “So I don’t know. Today I even asked her ‘can I get some money?’”.

It is worth mentioning that Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is one of the most important names in Brazilian television and in humor.

Thus, the presenter managed to earn a lot of money in his lifebut now, at 85 years of age, the artist stated that his entire fortune has already been distributed among his heirs and his ex-wife, Andréa Nóbrega.

In a recent interview with the extinct program ‘Vem Pra Cá’, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega opened up the game and revealed that he no longer has a fortune, and that nowadays he lives only on the salary he earns from SBT and his jobs, like himself. podcast, on the YouTube platform.

“Me when I broke up, my half I have already passed on to my children. I don’t have anything else. I I live off my salary. I no longer own any property. 10 years ago I passed everything on to my children”, said the comedian.