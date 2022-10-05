Carvajal reacts to Xavi’s opinion: “When you win five Champions Leagues out of eight, luck is on the sidelines” | Champions League

After Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said he considers La Liga fairer than the Champions League, the theme was echoed by rivals Real Madrid, current European champions. At a press conference on Tuesday, the day before the match against Shakhtar Donetsk, full-back Carvajal and coach Carlo Ancelotti were asked about Xavi’s statement, and reacted (watch below).
Carvajal was the first to be asked about the speech of the Barça coach, who indicated the day before that “the best do not always win the Champions League” and that “LaLiga is fairer”. The side, then, went straight to the point.
Opinions are subjective. I think that when you win five Champions Leagues out of the last eight, luck takes a backseat.”
— Carvajal, Real Madrid winger
After the experienced side – champion of the five Merengue Champions since 2014 -, it was Carlo Ancelotti’s turn to talk to the press. Then, he saw the theme come up once again: a journalist asked about Xavi’s opinion and also that of Messi, who has also stated that the best team does not always win the Champions League. And the Italian, twice champion with Real, also reacted.
– I can’t comment on that. Everyone has their opinion. For me, playing football is about doing many things, not just passing the ball well. You’re not successful if you only do one thing well, especially in the Champions League. It’s easier to say that in the Champions League, the best wins – said the coach.
Carvajal has been in Real Madrid’s five Champions League triumphs since 2013 — Photo: Getty Images