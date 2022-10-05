Pleno.News – 08:16 | updated on 10/05/2022 11:32 am



Cássia Kis votes in Rio de Janeiro Photo: Daniel Pinheiro/AgNews

During a conversation with journalists, this Tuesday (4), actress Cássia Kis defended President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). She made statements at the launch of the novel Crossing, which will premiere on the 10th, on Globo. The information comes from columnist Lucas Pasin, from UOL.

– Bolsonaro is a Christian. But a real Catholic he is not yet, but he can be. he is being supported [pelos católicos], and that is wonderful, because it is evident that President Bolsonaro has been transforming himself as a man. He recognizes that he talked a lot of nonsense, he has recognized this, especially because religious and spiritual life has been changing with great force – he said.

Still during the conversation, she mentioned a prophecy that would be from Our Lady about the future of Brazil. Cássia Kis would have pointed out that the country has changed in a positive way with Bolsonaro and “just don’t see those who don’t want to”.

According to the actress, the President of the Republic is a great man.

– Today, he is a great man. He is turning into a great man indeed. I have seen this man cry. He is a man transforming himself positively. The country has shown his change, you don’t see who doesn’t want to. There is a prophecy of Our Lady that Brazil will shed blood – he declared.

Read too1 Senate already has 16 signatures for CPI on Research

two In SP, Bolsonaro says Lula’s proposals are empty

3 Fábio Faria asks supporters not to answer surveys

4 Lula says he will beat Bolsonaro even with Garcia’s support

5 Maia disapproves of Garcia’s support for Bolsonaro and evaluates dismissal

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.