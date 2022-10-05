Cássia Kis defends Bolsonaro and says Brazil has improved

Actress Cássia Kis defended President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a conversation with journalists today during the launch of the soap opera “Travessia”, which premieres on Monday (10) on TV Globo. Bolsonaro disputes the second round of the elections with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who came out ahead in the first round.

She also confirmed, after a report by the newspaper Extra, that she talks about politics behind the scenes of the soap opera, since it is the “most important issue in Brazil at the moment”.

Bolsonaro is a Christian. But a real Catholic he is not yet, but he can be. he is being supported [pelos católicos], and that is wonderful, because it is evident that President Bolsonaro has been transforming himself as a man. He recognizes that he talked a lot of nonsense, he has recognized this, especially because the religious and spiritual life has been changing very strongly.

Cassia Kis on Bolsonaro

In the conversation with the press, which this column followed, the actress also suddenly cited a prophecy that would be from Our Lady about the future of Brazil. According to Cássia Kis, the country has changed positively with Bolsonaro, “just don’t see those who don’t want to”.

Today, he is a great man. He is turning into a great man indeed. I have seen this man cry. He is a man transforming himself positively. The country has shown his change, you don’t see who doesn’t want to. There is a prophecy of Our Lady that Brazil will shed blood

Cassia Kis

Catholics believe that Our Lady revealed a prophecy to three Portuguese children in the early 20th century. Cited by the global actress, the vision would be about hell, with a “great sea of ​​fire” under the earth.

The actress has already said that “Travessia” will be her farewell to soap operas as the villain Sidália.