Catia Fonseca talks about disagreement between Bocardi and Jodar

Catia Fonseca used his space in this Tuesday’s “Best of the Afternoon” (4) to comment on the disagreement between Rodrigo Bocardi and the reporter Alê Jodar in “Bom Dia São Paulo”, by Globo.

For those who haven’t seen it, journalists from platinum starred in a climate on the news and Bocardi even left the bench, leaving the studios for a few minutes. It all started when the anchor criticized the coach’s response Abel Ferreira during a press conference and Jodar pinned him. The situation became the subject of the traditional gossip circle of the Band program and Catia was sincere.

“Regarding Jodar. Wasn’t it inconvenient the way he spoke? I have a problem for me that is not what the person says, but how the person says it. The tone he used was like “let’s see if you’ll understand today”, “how will you react to what I’m going to say”. Isn’t it provocation?”, began the presenter.

“But I think, I learned this from my therapist, when you’re going to see that you’re going to talk more than you should, go out, breathe and come back. Because when Bocardi said: “Oh, I’ve already had one here”, it can be a scolding on the spot. Anyone who participates in a program, a presenter, will follow what is commanded by the point. Whoever is on the side never has to say “well, let’s change now”, will take a well-given racket”, detonated the Band contractor.

POSTURE

Finally, the presenter criticized Alê Jodar’s stance and revealed that if she had to work with him, she would be very angry.

“People have to know their position. And this kid, I don’t like his posture. I would get very angry with him every day. I don’t see that he means it badly, but sometimes he has a tone of satire that no one gave room for satire like that, you know? A misplaced joke. Is not cool. He can be a good boy, but this is too boring”, concluded Catia Fonseca.