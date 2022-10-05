Cauã Reymond post-breakup with Grazi Massafera: “I’ve always liked having sex, I like it more today”

Globo actor Cauã Reymond gave an interview to Jojo Todynho on his show on Multishow and talked about his life and career. Among the topics, Grazi Massafera’s ex said that she always liked having sex, but that she likes it more today:

“I always liked having sex, but I like it a lot more now. It must be because I’ve always been very concerned about life, building my career and everything else,” he explained.

Married for three years to Mariana Goldfarb, he also admitted that today the experience is much better: “Nowadays, I can enjoy sex and pleasure much more, and I feel more present in whatever I’m doing. I have the urge to live”.

Now in the press: Rodrigo Bocardi humiliates colleague live on Globo and public reacts: “surtado”

In the conversation, he said what makes him most excited about the preliminaries: “The attitudes, the gestures. Good mood too. Very difficult to start a foreplay with someone who is frowning, right, people? But I’m a guy with a very broad look. Many things attract me.”

Claudia Raia shows all the affection she has for him

The two actors are currently on the air in the rerun of The Favorite, in which mother and son live. When they meet again, Claudia Raia made a point of saying how she feels about Cauã and it was all praise:

“I invaded his social networks, I invaded his life, because he is my son and I do what I want. And he’s here with me, doing an interview. Love of my life! I love you, o.k?”.