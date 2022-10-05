CBF releases VAR audios of controversial Atlético-MG x Fluminense moves | Brazilian series a

The CBF released the VAR audios about the controversial bids of Atlético-MG’s 2-0 victory over Fluminense, last Sunday, at Mineirão, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. The videos show the first goal and the penalty kick after touching the ball in the hand in the arm of defender Manoel, who was sent off. (See in the video).

Check out the VAR analysis: Atlético-MG vs Fluminense

In the play of the first goal of the striker Hulk, the VAR analyzes a possible foul in the beginning of the play in Cano and later a possible impediment in the play. According to the video refereeing, the bid was legal and that’s why Luiz Flávio de Oliveira was instructed to validate the goal.

– He loses, he has a legal dispute. And then he goes out playing the ball. Let’s go, okay? Luiz, the bid has been checked. He dominates the ball wrong, disputes it naturally and loses. He disputes it naturally and loses – says the VAR.

In Keno’s kick, which the ball hits defender Manoel’s arm, VAR guides the review in the video for the possible marking of the penalty, later converted by Hulk. VAR still states that the bid was inside the area and recalls that he already had a yellow card.