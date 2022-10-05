CD Projekt Announces Cyberpunk Sequel, New Witcher Trilogy, and More

Taking everyone by surprise, today (04), during a presentation of the strategy update from CD Project Red, the developer’s new projects were revealed. we will have a new trilogy of The Witcheran open-world RPG spin-off set in the franchise’s universe, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077a new IP and more! Check out all the details of the projects below:

O Project Polaris will start a new trilogy in The Witcher, with the first title already in the pre-production stage, developed by the CD Projekt Red team with more than 150 people involved. The games are planned to be released on a 6 year period.

Project Canis Majoris is the codename of the spin-off set in the universe of Gerald of Rivia and Ciri, which is being developed by a third-party studio led by former veterans of Witcher. The game will be an open-world narrative-based RPG utilizing the Unreal Engine 5.

Project Sirius is in the pre-production phase and will be developed by The Molasses Flood (studio purchased by CD) which will take place in the witch world, but with an “innovative premise that will tell an unforgettable story for fans and new audiences”.

“The game will be set in the universe The Witcher, but differs from our previous releases in that it targets a much wider audience. Sirius will provide both single-player and multiplayer gameplay,” added CEO Adam Kicinski.

Source: CD Project Red

Project Orion will be the sequence of Cyberpunk 2077 what “will taste the full power

and potential of the universe cyberpunk“. Orion will be developed by CD Projekt Red North America, the new studio in Boston, USA.

“Our plans are certainly ambitious and require a lot of work, dedication and evolution. That’s why we’re assembling a new team in Boston, which, along with the expanding team in Vancouver, will form our new CD PROJEKT RED North America studio. As a result, we will be able to fully leverage North America’s talent pool,” said CD Projekt CEO.

And finally, we have the Project Hadar which will be a new standalone IP different from The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077however, is still very early in production.

So, what did you think of CD Projekt Red's new projects? excited?