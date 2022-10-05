Cearense tattoos Coldplay show date that was postponed and goes viral

Being among the crowd with colorful bracelets, listening to the voice of Chris Martin echoing through the stadium was a dream that self-employed Vanderley Vieira, 26, had been harboring for a decade. So, after buying the Coldplay concert ticket, soon tattooed the date of presentation on the arm: 10/15/2022.

But the band’s scheduled concert in São Paulo was postponed.

Subtitle: Vanderley has been a fan of the band for 10 years Photograph: Personal archive

“Ticket purchased, hotel booked and tattoo done for the show be postponedwhat I did to deserve this”, he reported on Twitter in a post that went viral on social networks this Tuesday (4), after Coldplay’s official statement.

In an interview with Northeast diary, the Ceará resident, resident of Fortaleza, explained that he got the tattoo in a promotion he got, during the opening of a friend’s tattoo studio, at the end of September. He just waited for confirmation of the ticket purchase and hotel reservation in São Paulo. But the date marked on the skin will no longer host the dreamed show.

Vanderley Vieira autonomous “I was in shock, I didn’t expect it. I was completely taken by surprise. We don’t expect that to happen.”

Anxiety to fulfill the dream

THE preparation for the meeting with the idols was intense. In addition to tickets, tickets and accommodation, she bought a blouse to wear at the moment.

Vanderley Vieira Coldplay fan “I’ve known them for a long time. I always wanted to go to the show, it was a dream I had. That’s why I tattooed it. It was a dream and I had to immortalize it”.

With the postponement, he said he will still go to São Paulo. When the band reschedules the show, which is due to take place in 2023, it will try to “turn around again to buy another ticket“.

The wish is that you have financial conditions and that the day is compatible with work. “If it’s during the week, it’s more difficult,” she concluded.

And what will become of the tattoo? Vanderley responds: “I’m just going to put a red line and tattoo the new date underneath. It’s good that the story will be bigger”, he joked, guaranteeing, however, that the new record will only come after the show. “Then I come home and do it”.

show postponement

Coldplay band announced the postponement of shows would do in Brazil this year. In a statement, released on social media on Tuesday, the group said that the reason for rescheduling the presentations is a health problem for Chris Martin, who is facing a delicate pulmonary infection.

At the Rio de Janeiro, the group would perform on October 11 and 12. In Sao Pauloin addition to the 15th, there were presentations scheduled for the 16th, 18th, 19th, 21st and 22nd of October.

Martin developed a serious lung infection while touring Latin America. In the statement, Coldplay apologized to fans and said the performances will be rescheduled to early 2023.