CEOs are worried about ‘silent resignation’ – Behavior – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

There is even an artificial intelligence startup that claims to offer a solution, analyzing emails and Slack messages to identify risks.

More than half of human resources professionals from various industries surveyed at the end of August were concerned about the silent layoff

As news of the silent layoff trend flooded the internet, human resources firms, consultants, law firms and even artificial intelligence startups took to the pitch to offer advice to prevent and combat it. There seems to be a demand: leaders in general and well-known companies in industries like finance, technology and healthcare are very concerned, said Ben Granger, chief organizational psychologist at research firm Qualtrics.

“It is quite rare that so many leaders of large companies bring up this topic with us at such a short notice while it is being addressed at the same time by the media,” he said. “It’s not something that happens often.”

But executives don’t know what to make of the issue. Human resources professionals say bosses are worried about whether they can count on their employees in the event of a recession — or whether they can afford to fire and replace trend adopters in a heated job market, Granger said. They fear they won’t be able to see the silent dismissal spread right under their noses.

“Many leaders and clients I work with, some for the first time in 30 years, are terrified of being employers,” said Erica Dhawan, a workplace consultant and author of a book on remote and hybrid working. “They feel like they have to stick with people who are not performing well.”

The “invisible” nature of the trend is particularly frightening to leaders, according to Granger. In remote working or in the hybrid scheme, the classic signs that an employee is in the mood to leave their job, such as tardiness and absences, can be harder to detect. While the first reaction is often to blame laziness for the silent dismissal, Granger said many come to realize that it’s actually a management issue. There’s even an artificial intelligence startup that claims to offer a solution, analyzing emails and Slack messages to identify risks in engagement, burnout and employee turnover.

However, heads of human resources tend to be less frightened by all the comments about the silent dismissal than others in senior positions, according to Caroline Walsh, vice president of human resources practices at consultancy Gartner. As they’ve spent years focusing on and talking about burnout, the phenomenon seems to be less surprising to them.

But they may be underestimating the issue. More than half of cross-industry human resources professionals surveyed at the end of August were concerned about the silent layoff, according to a Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) survey of more than 1,200 of them.

However, only about a third believe this is happening at the company they work for, a perception that doesn’t align with Gallup’s recent estimate that 50% of US workers can be seen as following the trend.

While it’s hard to say how much more of the silent drop is to come after the trend went viral, according to Granger, the fact that more people are talking about the topic is significant because it’s more likely to become popular and spread.

“Now we have a big problem,” he said. “If we have a scenario where companies start to pick up on this cue, and there are now massive amounts of silent quitting happening, it will almost certainly lead to some downstream effects on the business.”

