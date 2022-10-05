Characterists explain Jade Picon’s visual change and end of outline for Travessia: ‘New image’ | Crossing

Everything is ready for the debut of Travessia! In this Tuesday, 10/04 the soap opera team opened the work and revealed some details of the production that premieres next Monday, 10/10. Fernando Torquatto who was responsible for the characterization of Chiara (Jade Picon), explained some of the choices for the character. See the details of Chiara’s room!

See Chiara’s room

“She’s super young, she’s already trending on her own. So our challenge at this moment when her image is so strong is not to erase Jade, but to take advantage of her youth, her freshness and create another personality“, said.

“So the idea was to undo some codes of what she uses in real life so we can bring a new image and the character over everything. Then came the haircut, the hair tone. , explained Torquatto.

Jade will also use metal accessories on the face as a complement to makeup. According to Torquatto, the items are inspired by the symbol of metaverseone of the themes addressed by the novel.

2 of 8 Jade Picon will use metal accessories in ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow Jade Picon will use metal accessories in ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow

And speaking of her… look at her! Jade Picon posed alongside Chay Suede, who will be her romantic partner in the second phase of the plot!

3 of 8 Jade Picon and Chay Suede will live as a couple in ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow Jade Picon and Chay Suede will live as a couple in ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow

Chay also posed next to the protagonist Lucy Alves and Romulo Estrela, who will play the hacker Oto.

4 of 8 Chay Suede, Lucy Alves and Romulo Estrela are in the cast of ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow Chay Suede, Lucy Alves and Romulo Estrela are in the cast of ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow

The soap opera team also showed the backstage and some scenarios of the production to the press. Come and see!

5 of 8 Photo of child Jade Picon in the setting of ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow Photo of child Jade Picon in the setting of ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow

One of the first information revealed was that Travessia was developed in record time. “The construction company of Guerra (Humberto Martins) has 390 square meters, there are four rooms. It took a month and a half for the project, another half and a half to build”, said Nininha Medicis, art producer.

“In two months we built everything: to read, conceptualize, make all the logos, the entire project”, says scenographer Cleo Megale.

6 of 8 Chiara’s room, Jade Picon’s character in ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow Room of Chiara, character of Jade Picon in ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow

And the cast also connected with the production and throbbed in details of the soap opera. “Sometimes there are more suggestions in the objects than in the scenarios, more in the things that are their movements as well”, says Cleo Megale, giving the example of Alexandre Nero, the novel’s Stênio.

“Nero gave it, asked for a gym. He asked for a spinning bike. He asked for a lot of beauty products in his bathroom, because he’s a vain guy. There was the story of his briefcase, which he didn’t like, so we ran after another”, remembers Cleo.

“His house is impeccably tidy, because he has a mania for organization. Unlike Helô (Giovanna Antonelli), who is more chaotic. We have to do a character study”, explains the scenographer.

7 of 8 Drica Moraes and Lucy Alves — Photo: gshow Drica Moraes and Lucy Alves — Photo: gshow

Protagonist of the plot, Lucy Alves also spoke of Brisa, her young lady, who will suffer a lot in the story, but will also show a lot of strength and determination.

“I think it’s so important that we bring the narrative from other places in Brazil. It’s really cool when we see a Northeastern protagonist in prime time, talking about her culture, her problems, bringing curiosities that sometimes we don’t know”, he declared. Lucy.

8 of 8 Giovanna Antonelli will play Dona Helô in ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow Giovanna Antonelli will play Dona Helô in ‘Travessia’ — Photo: gshow

Giovanna Antonelli also spoke about the return of Dona Helô, a character who was successful in ‘Salve Jorge’. “We always bring news and success we always want in life. We do it for the public, for women and we hope the public enjoys it”, said the actress.

It’s delicious. It’s an act of affection with the audience, Gloria, my feeling with this character. Despite playing the same character, we are not the same person ten years later. Me and (Alexander) Nero. We’re going to amuse the audience a lot with our usual cat and mouse”, says Giovanna.