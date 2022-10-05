Check out the first photo of Fátima Bernardes on ‘The Voice Brasil’ | 2022

Everyone is looking forward to seeing Fátima Bernardes on The Voice Brasil. But while the 11th season doesn’t start, how about taking a peek at the first photo of the presenter on the show’s stage? 👀

with a look all black and stone applications, the presenter will arrive already rocking in terms of beauty. In the first recording, she wears a blazer with shoulder pads, a crop top, and tight, high-waisted pants. The heel also has the same tones as the outfit, black and silver.

Did you also notice our presenter’s nails? 💅 Matching the reality palette.

Upon his arrival, he said:

I was very well received, I was very happy. All the technicians visited me several times in the ‘Meeting’, so it was a reunion with these people. And what I really enjoyed was meeting the audience again. It was very touching to see that affection. I’m very excited”

Now there is very little left to see the journalist in her new role! After 10 years at the helm of the Meeting, she is preparing for the new professional challenge with great enthusiasm and excitement. And gshow, as always, shows all the spoilers and backstage around here. ⭐⭐⭐ Check out some of the content we’ve released so far!

Surprise, costume tests and expectation

On her first day of recording, our dear Fatinha was surprised by the program’s team with a “welcome” and “congratulations” basket. The presenter turned 60 a day earlier and the celebration came in the midst of her new professional challenge. 🔽

Fátima Bernardes receives a surprise on the first day of recording for ‘The Voice Brasil’

To our team, she also showed some of the preparations and gave details of her costume fitting.

We try different things, they are all tested. Some go to the sewing, they have to be adjusted, some have to be widened… And then, after all that, we try on the clothes again, see if it looks good, photograph, see with the shoes, try to think about the hair, in the jewelry, to get the whole look well adjusted for you”

“It’s very beautiful! I’m sure you’ll love it!”