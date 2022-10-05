check the scores of Grêmio players in the duel against CSA

Image: Jefferson Botega/ GZH
Grêmio returned to present good football in Serie B in a match played against CSA de Alagoas, at Arena. The team led by Renato Portaluppi was imposing and controlled most of the actions in the 90 minutes, reaching goals with plays from the sides.
Azulão, with many absences, did not endanger the Grêmio defense and produced little in the game. Immortal remains in the vice-leadership of the competition and almost achieving access back to the elite of Brazilian football next year.
Check the scores of Grêmio players against CSA
Brenno
It was not triggered in the game. Note: 6
Edilson
Good attacking climbs. It was his assist on the first goal. Note: 6
Geromel
Again safe, no errors. Note: 6
Bruno Alves
Good performance alongside Geromel. Note: 6
Diogo Barbosa
Assistance for the second goal, good attacks on the attack. Note: 6
Villasanti
Well in the marking, I hit the passes. Note: 6
Lucas Leiva
He opened the scoring, played well in advance. Note: 7
Biel
Good movement in attack. note: 6
Bitello
Support for attacking players and hit the passes, but without the same usual shine. Note: 5.5
William
Participatory, but with some errors. Note: 5
Diego Souza
He held the ball in the attack and looked for the area. It was his winning goal. Note: 6.5
Grêmio x CSA: Tricolor substitutions
Elkeson
Arrived with danger in the area. Discreet. Note: 5.5
Thatian
Entered at the end of the game. Note: 5
Thiago Santos
He came in at the end of the match, but he was participatory. Note: 6
Leo Gomes
Gradually resuming game rhythm. Note: 5
Nicolas
Little game time, but he had time to make a good move on the left. Note: 6