check the scores of Grêmio players in the duel against CSA

Grêmio returned to present good football in Serie B in a match played against CSA de Alagoas, at Arena. The team led by Renato Portaluppi was imposing and controlled most of the actions in the 90 minutes, reaching goals with plays from the sides.

Azulão, with many absences, did not endanger the Grêmio defense and produced little in the game. Immortal remains in the vice-leadership of the competition and almost achieving access back to the elite of Brazilian football next year.

Brenno

It was not triggered in the game. Note: 6

Edilson

Good attacking climbs. It was his assist on the first goal. Note: 6

Geromel

Again safe, no errors. Note: 6

Bruno Alves

Good performance alongside Geromel. Note: 6

Diogo Barbosa

Assistance for the second goal, good attacks on the attack. Note: 6

Villasanti

Well in the marking, I hit the passes. Note: 6

Lucas Leiva

He opened the scoring, played well in advance. Note: 7

Biel

Good movement in attack. note: 6

Bitello

Support for attacking players and hit the passes, but without the same usual shine. Note: 5.5

William

Participatory, but with some errors. Note: 5

Diego Souza

He held the ball in the attack and looked for the area. It was his winning goal. Note: 6.5

Grêmio x CSA: Tricolor substitutions

Elkeson

Arrived with danger in the area. Discreet. Note: 5.5

Thatian

Entered at the end of the game. Note: 5

Thiago Santos

He came in at the end of the match, but he was participatory. Note: 6

Leo Gomes

Gradually resuming game rhythm. Note: 5

Nicolas

Little game time, but he had time to make a good move on the left. Note: 6