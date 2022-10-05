Chess master, who allegedly used anal device to beat world champion, receives more than 100 new accusations of cheating – Monet

+



Chess player Hans Mok Niemann (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

If one day they want to make a spin-off of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, the case of young chess phenomenon Hans Mok Niemann is in great demand. More for the controversies involving the chess player than his own achievements. Accused of using anal accounts to beat world champion Magnus Carlsen, Niemann allegedly cheated more than 100 times to win money in online games using a second screen, a prohibited device.

The indictment stemmed from a 72-page report by Chess.com, which concluded that the young man had broken the rules at tournaments in 2020, noting “many notable signs and unusual patterns in Hans’ path as a player”. The document, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, also noted that Niemann privately confessed to the platform that he had cheated on multiple occasions—and he was banned from the site.

Many of the tournaments that Chess.com said Niemann cheated included cash prizes, according to the report. The information comes less than a month after Niemann was accused by reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen of using vibrating anal beads to communicate with his coach. Niemann denied the allegations, saying he “stole in the game” only twice in his life – at 12 and 16 – and that both infractions were some of his biggest life regrets.

According to the report “Hans is the fastest growing top player in classical chess [over-the-board] in modern history.” “Looking purely at rankings, Hans should be ranked as a member of this group of top young players. While we have no doubt that Hans is a talented player, we note that his results are statistically extraordinary.” best chess players.

In a letter explaining Niemann’s expulsion from the site in 2020, Chess.com chess chief Danny Rensch described ‘blatant cheating’ against some of the best players in the world. “There have always been serious concerns about how rampant his cheating was at awards events,” Rencsh said in the letter.

“We are prepared to present strong statistical evidence that confirms each of the above cases, as well as clear evidence of ‘switching’ versus ‘non-switching’ where you perform much better while switching to a different screen during your movements,” Rensch wrote. , describing how, during the live stream, Niemann appeared to be looking at a separate screen at the same moments as he made suspicious movements.

