Chess player accused of using butt plug is suspected of cheating 112 times

The scandal in the chess world involving 19-year-old American Hans Niemann has gained a new chapter. The Wall Street Journal had access to the report of an investigation carried out by the platform Chess.com that showed signs of cheating in more than 100 Niemann online matches by 2020.

Last month, the American was accused of cheating in a surprise victory against five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the Sinquefield Cup, a tournament in the United States. The defeat ended the Norwegian’s two-year unbeaten run. There were 53 matches without losing.

After the match, some theories were created to accuse the American of cheating. The most unusual one appeared on Reddit and says that Niemann cheated using electronic butt plugs connected to a computer that would allow him to receive the movements to be performed through vibrations in Morse code. After the defeat, Carlsen withdrew from the competition and later accused his rival of having cheated more times than he admitted.

In the past, the 19-year-old has acknowledged that he cheated in online chess games when he was younger, aged 12 and 16. Now, The Wall Street Journal has analyzed the report of the investigation by Chess.com, which found that the cheating is greater than he has publicly admitted.

The investigation found that Niemann likely received help in 112 matches, many held in tournaments that distributed prize money.

The site uses a variety of cheat detection tools, including analytics that compare moves to those recommended by computers capable of beating even the biggest players every time. According to the newspaper, Niemann confessed to the allegations and that he was subsequently banned from the site for a time.

The 72-page report also highlighted “many notable signs and unusual patterns in Hans’ path as a player” throughout his career, but did not come to a conclusion as to whether he cheated in face-to-face matches.

According to The Wall Street Journal, identifying cheating in face-to-face games remains a major challenge. The main reason is that chess grandmasters who cheat require very little help. A few subtle moves can be enough to beat a world champion. This makes it difficult to prove cheating unless a player is caught red-handed, such as using a phone in the bathroom, wearing an electronic point to the ear, or receiving signals from someone in the audience.

The report also addresses Niemann’s analysis of the plays he made against Carlsen. Some of the top players said the American showed a lack of understanding of the plays he made.

According to the report, Carlsen said the match against Niemann was unlike any game he had ever played, which the American seemed to play effortlessly.

Finally, the document addresses the relationship between Carlsen and Chess.com, which is buying the Norwegian’s “Play Magnus” app for nearly $83 million.

The report says that Carlsen’s actions after the Sinquefield Cup prompted them to re-evaluate Niemann’s behavior, but that the Norwegian “did not speak to, ask for, or directly influence Chess.com’s decisions.”