Ciro Gomes went to Paris, he just didn’t get on a plane

Abhishek Pratap 12 hours ago

Clarissa Oliveira
In a video in which he theoretically proposes to follow the PDT’s position in the election, pedestrian does not even mention Lula’s name

Per Clarissa Oliveira

Updated Oct 4, 2022, 5:39 PM – Posted Oct 4, 2022, 4:51 PM