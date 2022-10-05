Ciro Gomes went to Paris, he just didn’t get on a plane

The video recorded today by the former minister Ciro Gomesannouncing that he will follow the PDT’s decision in this second round, is not much different than the trip he made to Paris in 2018. In the recording, the pedestrian does not mention the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, does not ask for votes for the PT, makes veiled criticisms of the governments led by him. The basic message of the video is something along the lines of “this is what you have for today”.

No one expected from Ciro to swear love to Lula at this point in the championship. The intensity of the criticism made by him to the PT during the campaign simply makes any demonstration in this sense unfeasible. But the video itself does not have much electoral value for Lula.





