Clips from the new film confirm that Velma is a lesbian; Look

the animation Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! confirmed what fans already suspected: Velma is a lesbian. In a never-before-seen clip, the mind behind Mystery Inc. falls in love at first sight with designer Coco Diablo, marking the first time a production in the franchise has spoken openly about her sexuality; check below:

Needless to say, it wasn’t for lack of trying. Tony Cervonethe supervising producer of the 2010 animated series, revealed in a post on Instagram that Velma was a lesbian and that they left their “the clearest intentions they could at the time”. “Most of our fans got it. For those who haven’t noticed, I suggest you take a closer look. There’s nothing new here.”wrote in 2020, to celebrate Pride Month.

Before him, still, James Gunn also tried to openly talk about Velma’s sexual orientation in the live-action films, as he told in the twitter. “In 2001, Velma was explicitly a lesbian in my original script. But the studio was watering down, watering down until it became ambiguous (the recorded version) and then non-existent (the released version). Until finally having a boyfriend (sequel)”.

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! will be released digitally on October 4th in the United States. In addition to the animation, however, Velma will get a solo animation, produced by Mindy Kaling.

