Coin of R$ 0.25 CENTAVOS is being sold for approximately R$ 3 THOUSAND; you can have one in your wallet!

Seeing a rare coin in social media videos like TikTok and Instagram is becoming more and more normal. This is because with technology, it has become easier to find people who are looking to sell their coins.

This is also a way to reach an audience that often owns the model at home and doesn’t know how rare it can be. Currently, an example known as “mula” is causing a stir among users.

Among so many videos about currency on TikTok, one of them stood out. He comments on a R$0.25 model that is quite rare. Being something much sought after by collectors, it can be worth R$ 3 thousand.

What many people don’t know is why this happens. In fact, the coin has a manufacturing defect that experts call a “mule”.

Currently, the most common example of this value are those made with a golden metal. However, some time ago it was much more common to find the silver model. Its differential was the presence of a kind of hexagon on the face where the value is coined.

It is this version that numismatists (collectors of old coins and banknotes) are looking for. However, what makes it different is its back, that is, the part where the “face” is.

In this area, the coined design is R$ 0.50, that is, on the “face”. In the “crown” area, the image is common, with the number 25 minted and the hexagon on the inside. This model underwent incorrect minting.

It is precisely because of this manufacturing error that the model is currently priced at R$ 2,800. This value can change and be negotiated with collectors, so it is necessary to understand the state of the coin.

rare features

The rare coin market in Brazil is growing. Social networks are full of groups where these users keep in touch and talk about their pieces. Even so, many people still do not know this “hobby”.

By not knowing, citizens do not understand what characteristics can make a coin rare. As seen above, manufacturing defects are one of them. Those that come out with the designs changed or still missing letters are highly sought after.

An example that we can comment on is the R$0.50 coin that was printed without the number zero. This is a classic in fans’ collections.

There are also templates created for some kind of celebration. Currently, the best known of them are the copies of the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. Among them, the most sought after by collectors are those with the design of the Brazilian flag.

However, as mentioned above, an issue that has a lot of weight in this field is the state of conservation of the currency. People who own an old model may see the value drop when selling due to conservation.

Coins that are brighter and cleaner, that is, coins that look like new, end up being worth more. For this reason, it is very important to trust the expert’s assessment at the time of sale, as he can define the state of the copy.

