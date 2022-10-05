Coldplay postpones concerts in Brazil due to Chris Martin’s lung infection

The band Coldplay announced this Tuesday, 4th, that the shows in Brazil will be postponed. The band would perform this month in Sao Paulo and not Rio de Janeiro.

In a publication on social networks, the group explained that the presentations will only need to take place in 2023, because Chris Martinthe vocalist, has a serious pulmonary infection.

Crhsi Martin at a recent show in London

“Chris has been given strict medical orders to rest for the next three weeks. We are working as quickly as possible to secure the new dates and will provide more information in the coming days.”

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these shows, we are very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we are so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time when we need to prioritize Chris’ health. Please keep your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. This will take place in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will also handle all ticket refund requests – which will be available at the point of sale,” Coldplay explained.

The band was going to perform on October 11 and 12 in Rio de Janeiro and on October 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 22 in São Paulo.