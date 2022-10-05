“Com Date”: check the cut-off dates for investing in stocks in October and earning with dividends

As of this Wednesday (5), nine companies have “date with” – or cut-off dates – scheduled for October. The investor who wants to guarantee the receipt of dividends or interest on equity (JCP) announced by these companies must have shares in their portfolio up to this limit. As of the “ex-date”, whoever buys the shares will no longer be entitled to the proceeds.

In the October list, there are companies such as Raia Drogasil (RADL3), Track&Field (TFCO4), Itaú Unibanco (ITUB3,ITUB4) and Tupy (TUPY3).

Remembering that dividends are not subject to Income Tax. In the case of interest on equity (JCP), a rate of 15% is deducted from the gross amount paid by companies.

Banks for extra monthly income

In the October list, banks such as Itaú and Banestes are among the stocks with cut-off dates. For the investor who seeks to receive monthly income with dividends, these actions can be alternatives.

According to a survey carried out by InfoMoney, Itaú establishes that it will pay BRL 0.01765 (BRL 0.015 net) per common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) share on a monthly basis. In addition, every six months the bank also distributes a complementary dividend to both classes of shares.

The company’s payment history since 2017 shows that monthly earnings can be paid either in the form of dividends or interest on equity. On the other hand, supplementary earnings were generally paid in March and August, with amounts higher than those paid monthly.

Guilherme Tiglia, partner and analyst at Nord Research, points out that Itaú has a robust credit portfolio. “Among the large banks, Itaú was able to stand out in the efforts for digital transformation to become competitive against fintechs”, he says.

Itaú (ITUB3) is part of Nord’s dividend portfolio. Tiglia cites a rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) from 4.7% for 2022 and 7.9% for 2023.

Another highlight of “date com” in October is Tupy (TUPY3). The company will pay JCP of R$0.2249 per share on November 7th to investors with a shareholding position on October 31st.

Tupy, which works in the road and transportation material segment, had a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter of 2022. Its net income was R$180 million in the second quarter of 2022, a performance 470.3% higher than that recorded in same period of 2021.

According to the company, the number is due to the growth of the operating result and the reduction of the depreciation of intangible assets, in addition to the effect of the exchange variation on the financial result.

Regarding dividends, the company made it clear that it will “hold” cash so as not to increase indebtedness, considering the resources it will need to use in the acquisition of International Indústria Automotiva da América do Sul (MWM do Brasil). Market agents design dividend yield of 4% for Tupy in 2022.

Important dates

Sergio Biz, partner and analyst at GuiaInvest, explains that “data com” and “data ex” are very important terms for investors to organize themselves in the search for passive income.

The “with date” indicates the last day that the shareholder has to enter a share and receive the announced earnings (dividends or interest on equity). If the shareholder buys and keeps the securities in the portfolio until the “date with”, he will receive the amounts on the agreed date. If the shareholder sells the shares before the “with date” or buys the shares after it, he will not be entitled to the earnings announced at the time.

The “ex date” represents the moment when the shareholder is no longer entitled to the dividends. On this date, the price of the shares undergoes a readjustment, discounting the value of the earnings. This is because the money distributed in the form of dividends or interest on equity leaves the company’s cash.

A mistake that many investors make and should be avoided is buying a stock that will pay dividends on a certain “date with” and selling it on the “ex date”, believing that they are getting the dividends for free – in fact, they are going out at zero. to zero.

Check out the full October “date with” list below:

Wednesday (5)

Sector: Public Utility / Electricity

Public Utility / Electricity Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 102.618 million

BRL 102.618 million Value per CEEB3 share: BRL 0.38 per share

BRL 0.38 per share Value per CEEB5 share: BRL 0.38 per share

BRL 0.38 per share Value per CEEB6 share: BRL 0.42 per share

BRL 0.42 per share Date with: shares acquired until October 5, 2022

shares acquired until October 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): October 06, 2022

October 06, 2022 Payday: December 31, 2022

Sector: Public Utility / Electricity

Public Utility / Electricity Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 21.067 million

BRL 21.067 million Value per CSRN3 share: BRL 0.12 per share

BRL 0.12 per share Value per CSRN5 share: BRL 0.135 per share

BRL 0.135 per share Value per CSRN6 share: BRL 0.135 per share

BRL 0.135 per share Date with: shares acquired until October 5, 2022

shares acquired until October 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): October 06, 2022

October 06, 2022 Payday: December 31, 2022

Sector: Public Utility / Electricity

Public Utility / Electricity Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 53.181 million

BRL 53.181 million Value per EKTR3 share: BRL 0.26 per share

BRL 0.26 per share Value per EKTR4 share: BRL 0.29 per share

BRL 0.29 per share Date with: shares acquired until October 5, 2022

shares acquired until October 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): October 06, 2022

October 06, 2022 Payday: December 31, 2022

Canned Oderich (ODER3; ODER4)

Sector: Non-Cyclic Consumption / Processed Foods / Miscellaneous Foods

Non-Cyclic Consumption / Processed Foods / Miscellaneous Foods Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 5.982 million

BRL 5.982 million Value per ODER3 share: BRL 0.106 per share (in each installment)

BRL 0.106 per share (in each installment) Value per share ODER4: BRL 0.106 per share (in each installment)

BRL 0.106 per share (in each installment) Date with: shares acquired until October 5, 2022

shares acquired until October 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): October 06, 2022

October 06, 2022 Payment date Installment 1: May 31, 2023

May 31, 2023 Payment date Installment 2: June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 Payment date Installment 3: July 31, 2023

July 31, 2023 Payment date Installment 4: August 31, 2023

August 31, 2023 Payment date Installment 5: September 29, 2023

Streak Drogasil (RADL3)

Sector: Health / Commerce and Distribution / Medicines

Health / Commerce and Distribution / Medicines Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 82 million

BRL 82 million Value per share: BRL 0.0498 per share

BRL 0.0498 per share Date with: shares acquired until October 5, 2022

shares acquired until October 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): October 06, 2022

October 06, 2022 Payday: May 31, 2023

Streak Drogasil (RADL3)

Sector: Health / Commerce and Distribution / Medicines

Health / Commerce and Distribution / Medicines Income type: dividends

dividends Gross total amount: BRL 107.500 million

BRL 107.500 million Value per share: BRL 0.065 per share

BRL 0.065 per share Date with: shares acquired until October 5, 2022

shares acquired until October 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): October 06, 2022

October 06, 2022 Payday: December 01, 2022

Track&Field (TFCO3; TFCO4)

Sector: Cyclic Consumption / Fabrics, Clothing and Footwear

Cyclic Consumption / Fabrics, Clothing and Footwear Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 8.650 million

BRL 8.650 million Value per TFCO3 share: BRL 0.0055 per share

BRL 0.0055 per share Value per TFCO4 share: BRL 0.055 per share

BRL 0.055 per share Date with: shares acquired until October 5, 2022

shares acquired until October 5, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): October 06, 2022

October 06, 2022 Payday: March 30, 2023

Monday (31)

Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks

Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Value per BEES3 share: BRL 0.021 per share

BRL 0.021 per share Value per BEES4 share: BRL 0.021 per share

BRL 0.021 per share Date with: shares acquired until October 31, 2022

shares acquired until October 31, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): November 01, 2022

November 01, 2022 Payday: December 01, 2022

Sector: Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks

Financial / Financial Intermediaries / Banks Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Value per ITUB3 share : BRL 0.01765 per share

: BRL 0.01765 per share Value per ITUB4 share: BRL 0.01765 per share

BRL 0.01765 per share Date with: shares acquired until October 31, 2022

shares acquired until October 31, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): November 01, 2022

November 01, 2022 Payday: December 01, 2022

Sector: Industrial Goods / Transport Material / Road Material

Industrial Goods / Transport Material / Road Material Income type: interest on equity

interest on equity Gross total amount: BRL 32.413 million

BRL 32.413 million Value per share: BRL 0.2249 per share

BRL 0.2249 per share Date with: shares acquired until October 31, 2022

shares acquired until October 31, 2022 Ex date (without right to earnings): November 01, 2022

November 01, 2022 Payday: November 07, 2022

