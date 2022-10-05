CONMEBOL does not follow regulations and changes the order of Corinthians games in the Women’s Libertadores

Corinthians prepares for the Copa Libertadores da América Feminina dispute. The squad leaves this Wednesday for Ecuador and makes its debut on the 13th, against Deportivo Cali. The tournament regulations, however, provided for another duel for Timão.

Corinthians was the seed of Group A in the draw. According to the competition’s regulations, the order of the clashes in the first phase would be as follows: first game against team number two; second against number three; and the third against number four. Check out the reproduction of the regulation excerpt below.

In the order drawn, Corinthians is the first team, that is, A1. Then come Olímpia, from Paraguay, on the A2; Always Ready, from Bolivia, on the A3; and, finally, Deportivo Cali, from Colombia, on the A4. See the image of the group order taken from the Conmebol website below.

This, then, should be the order of Timão’s games in the tournament. However, the Conmebol made a change and Corinthians debut against Cali and play their last game against Olímpia.

The change could harm Corinthians. The Colombian team is considered the strongest of the three Alvinegro opponents. In addition to debuting against the main opponent, Timão already knows that five of its main players will be more tired due to the period with the Brazilian National Team. They are: Tarciane, Lelê, Tamires, Adriana and Jaqueline.

The quintet is already with Brazil and is playing two friendlies in the Data Fifa period. Pia’s team faces Norway on the 7th and Italy on the 11th, in Oslo, Norway. The last game, therefore, takes place just two days before the alvinegra debut.

The report of Mine Helm contacted Corinthians to find out if the club had a position on the change in Conmebol. Timão informed that it has already questioned the entity for days, but has not received a response.

Corinthians defends the Women’s Libertadores title. The team won the tournament last year for the third time in history – in addition to 2021, Timão won the cup in 2017 and 2019.

