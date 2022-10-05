Consigned RELEASED THIS TUESDAY (3)? See if you RECEIVE BRL 2,569 from the BOLSA FAMÍLIA loan

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is is a type of credit that allows those enrolled in the social program to request the credit and the installments to be debited directly from the benefit.

Just remembering that experts warn about applying for credit because, even if the subscriber loses the right to Auxílio Brasil, the debt must still be paid.

After much anticipation, last week the Ministry of Citizenship defined and published the rules of the Aid Brazil loan.

BRAZIL AID LOAN RULES

Maximum limit of 3.5% interest per month;

Maximum of 24 installments that must be monthly and successive;

Loan will be deducted directly from the benefit amount;

Banks are prohibited from advertising the payroll loan;

“Financial education” questionnaire is mandatory.

According to Paola Carvalho, institutional director of the Brazilian Basic Income Network, this delay in release would be an electoral strategy of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign.

This is because the Ministry of Citizenship would be preparing to activate the payment in a period between the first and second rounds of the elections. The second stage of the election takes place on October 30.

Here’s how the Auxílio Brasil loan will work:

The installments of the Loan Brazil aid can compromise up to 40% of the monthly benefit amount, which is currently BRL 600.

can compromise up to The term to pay off the loan debt is 48 months and interest rates are lower: less than 4%.

This means that: by committing to pay a monthly installment of BRL 160, a person enrolled in Auxílio Brasil will be able to take out a loan of BRL 2,569.34to be paid in 24 monthly installments of R$ 160.00 with an interest rate of 3.50% per month (51.11% per year).

Only after defining these topics will the Auxílio Brasil Loan be released. With the rules defined, the Federal Government must publish an ordinance that details the rules for banks, which will then be authorized to offer payroll loans to the population.

According to UOL, all this bureaucracy should last about two weeks. Therefore, the Auxílio Brasil Loan should be released in October.

I remind you that it is up to the financial institutions to accept or not the loan of Aid Brazil. Here’s how the situation is so far:

Banks that will offer the payroll loan: Federal Savings Bank Pan Bank and Safra Bank.

Banks that have not yet confirmed: Bank of Brazil.

Banks that will not offer the loan: Nubank, BMG, Itaú Unibanco, Santander, Banco Inter, C6 Bank and Sicoob.

O loan for those who receive Brazil aid is part of the modality payroll loans.

This means that the Auxílio Brasil loan amount is deducted from the Auxílio Brasil value itself.

the maximum value of parcel of the loan is BRL 160 taking into account the BRL 400 of the Aid.



This is because the law only allows the loan to discount, at most, 40% of the monthly benefit amount.

The consigned loan from Brazil aid is a new payroll loan opportunity for those who receive the old Bolsa Família.

