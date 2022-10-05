Consumer Protection Code has just undergone an important change

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The new rules for the Customer Service (SAC) are already in effect. According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Decree 11.034/22 brings the update of the Consumer Protection Code, which provides for the cancellation of a service in any channel made available by the company for contracting, including through social networks.

Thus, last Monday (3) the new rules were published that establish the minimum conditions for customer service. In addition, they determine the mandatory accessibility of these channels and the wide dissemination of access options.

The information is from Agência Brasil.

Changes

Therefore, the main changes brought by Decree 11.034/22 were:

Plurality of channels

Companies will be able to choose, among the different service channels offered, which of them will be available uninterruptedly. Thus, one of them must work for 24 hours, 7 days a week. In addition, telephone service must be available for at least 8 hours a day, with human assistance.

Waiting time information

In addition, SACs will need to inform the waiting time for service, which can be in minutes or by position in the queue.

Prohibition of advertising without consumer consent

Another novelty is that advertising messages without the consumer’s consent are prohibited from being broadcast during the waiting time. Thus, only informative messages are allowed, such as consumer rights or other service channels.

Call transfer limit

If the first attendant is not assigned to solve the consumer’s problem, the transfer will be made to the competent sector, provided that it is only once and, even then, for the definitive treatment of the problem.

callback

If the call hangs up before the service ends, the attendant must return the call and thus complete the request. However, during the new service, the customer cannot be asked to repeat his demand after the first registration.

Cancellation and suspension of services

Finally, the Customer Service menu should provide, in the first stage, minimum service options, including complaints and cancellation of contracts and services. In addition, in case of complaint about unsolicited service or improper charge, suspension must be made immediately. Cancellations must be made immediately, except in cases where there is a need for technical processing of the request.

Image: Iryna Rahalskaya/shutterstock.com