Corinthians discloses ticket sales details for the Copa do Brasil final; check values

This Wednesday, Corinthians announced the details of the beginning of the sale of tickets for the game against Flamengo for the final of the Copa do Brasil. The match, which will be next Wednesday, takes place at Neo Química Arena, at 21:45.

As usual, the club will sell tickets in a staggered manner, giving priority to fans registered in the Fiel Torcedor program. Sales take place exclusively online, through the Fiel Torcedor and Corinthians Tickets website. Timão also made it clear that there will be no physical box office.

For the decision, members of the Minha Vida plan will have discounts from 20% to 90%, while those who have joined the Minha História plan will have discounts from 25% to 79%. This variation depends on the chosen sector.

Ticket prices range from R$50 to R$1,000. The sale takes place as follows:

Thursday, October 6th, from 11 am : opening of ticket sales for fans who are members of Fiel Torcedor with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic and purchase of parking for owners who comply with the Minha Cadeira plan;

: opening of ticket sales for fans who are members of Fiel Torcedor with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic and purchase of parking for owners who comply with the Minha Cadeira plan; Thursday, October 6th, from 1pm : opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 60 points and opening of the purchase of parking;

: opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 60 points and opening of the purchase of parking; Thursday, October 6th, from 3pm : opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 40 points;

: opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 40 points; Thursday, October 6th, from 5pm : opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 20 points;

: opening of ticket sales for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor from 20 points; Friday, October 7, from 11 am : opening of ticket sales for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor;

: opening of ticket sales for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor; Monday, October 10th, from 3pm: opening of ticket sales for fans in general.

Check the ticket prices for the final of the Copa do Brasil between Corinthians and Flamengo

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 50.00

SUL DORIL – BRL 400.00

UPPER EAST NEOSALDINA – BRL 165.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – BRL 195.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – BRL 225.00

WEST SUPERIOR BENEGRIP – BRL 450.00

LOWER WEST BUSCOPAN CORNER – BRL 360.00

BUSCOPAN LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 580.00

BUSCOPAN CENTRAL LOWER WEST – BRL 720.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – BRL 1,000.00

It is worth mentioning that the amount charged in the Setor Sul Doril is due to the price charged by Flamengo at Maracanã. As the Cariocas charged R$400 from Fiel and the Flamengo fans will stay in this sector, the club charges the same amount. However, for supporters, this value drops to R$ 38.50.

Disclosure / Corinthians

See more at: Corinthians x Flamengo, Copa do Brasil and Neo Qumica Arena.