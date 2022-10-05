Corinthians performances: Yuri scores, but Mosquito and Raul fail against Juventude | Corinthians

Yuri Alberto [ATA] : born centre-forward, he knew how to wait for his opportunity. In the first half, little was left with the ball and even less had chances. In the final stage, in the first move with her on his feet, he finished from outside the area and proved to be very important for the team again. Note: 6.5

Giuliano [MEI]: showed the presence of an area to score the team’s first goal in the game, appearing close to the opposing goalkeeper and making good use of the leftovers. Note: 6.5

+ See how Juventude x Corinthians was

Best moments: Juventude 2 x 2 Corinthians, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Raul Gustavo [ZAG]: negative highlight of Timão in the match. Daring, he missed a compromising pass in the midfield and ended up generating a fatal counterattack for Juventude. Lance that would eventually become a collective breakdown of the defense for a few minutes. He made a dangerous foul near the area. Note: 4.5

Gustavo Mosquito [ATA]: another negative highlight of the team, he was also directly responsible for a goal by Juventude when trying to execute a dribble inside the defense area. He ended up disarmed and sat watching the rival goal in the sequence. He sent the ball to the crossbar. Note: 5

View player ratings Corinthians:

cassio [GOL]: 5.5

Bruno Mendez [LAD]: 5.5

(Fagner [LAD]): 5.5

Gil [ZAG]: 5.5

Raul Gustavo [ZAG]: 4.5

Fábio Santos [LAE]: 6

Du Queiroz [VOL]: 5.5

(Adson [ATA]): 5.5

Renato Augusto [MEI]: 6

(cantillo [VOL]): 5.5

Giuliano [MEI]: 6.5

Gustavo Silva [ATA]: 5

Roger Guedes [ATA]: 6

(Matthew Vital [MEI]): 6

Yuri Alberto [ATA]: 6.5

