





Corinthians plays poorly, draws with the lantern Juventude and sees the Brazilian’s G4 threatened Photo: Luiz Erbes/ Agif/Gazeta Press

O Corinthians went to Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul, and only drew 2-2 with the lantern Youthon Tuesday night, in a game valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian championship. The goals were scored by Giuliano and Yuri Alberto. Óscar Ruíz and Pitta sought equality on the scoreboard.

in the table

With the result, the team led by Vítor Pereira remained in fourth position, with 51 points, but could be overtaken by Flamengo in the round, which plays this Wednesday against second-placed Internacional. Youth, on the other hand, is in the last position, now with 20 points conquered.

And now?

Timão will have the next few days to prepare for the commitment against Athletico-PR, on Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), for the 31st round.

It will be the last game before the first final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, next Wednesday, also at Neo Química Arena.

Juventude will return to the field only next Monday to face Santos, in Vila Belmiro, at 20:00 (Brasília time).

The game

Seizing the (only) opportunity

The first ten minutes were dominated by an offensive impetus from the hosts, with arrivals of all forms, although without so much danger.

The main opportunity came at nine, when Jadson managed to pass on the right and cross to Rafinha, who, free inside the area, ended up kicking out.

The only Corinthian attack, in fact, until then happened shortly after, at 12, when Renato took a short corner at the first stick and Yuri Alberto appeared to kick the ball out, scaring the goalkeeper César.

After more than ten minutes of lukewarm play, Renato sent it to Fábio Santos on the left, who crossed in measure for Gustavo Silva. Mosquito touched by accident after a deflection of the defense and, in the left, Giuliano kicked with force and opened the marker, in the 23rd minute.

Timão looked like they were going to pack in other chances, but that’s it, with many pass errors, especially in the attack, and without so much energy to seek advantage. In one of these, Raul Gustavo lost the ball and saw Capixaba find Rafinha, who turned and kicked in front of Cássio, but the ball exploded on the post.

Goals, draw and penalty disallowed

In the complementary stage, Vítor Pereira promoted the entries of Cantillo and Mateus Vital in the places of Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes. On the other side, Lucas Zanella took Rafinha and put Óscar Ruíz.

The Paraguayan took advantage of the first attack of the game to score and leave everything the same in Caxias do Sul, after another wrong departure from Raul. He received from Pitta in the area and kicked, swinging the net after a deflection by Bruno Méndez.

However, with eight minutes, Vital stole the ball from Chico near the area and the remainder stopped at the feet of Yuri Alberto, who just turned around and sent a kick, without defense to César, putting Timão ahead of the score again.

If in the first half the game was lukewarm, the second was the opposite. At 15 minutes, Pitta advanced to the attack and, when trying to score, the ball stayed with Gustavo Silva. Mosquito, however, was trying to dribble inside the defense, lost the ball and ended up giving it as a gift to shirt 80 himself, who kicked it crossed and tied again.

Corinthians arrived in a cross from Mosquito to Fábio Santos, who headed in danger. Leaving for the end of the game, the defender put his hand on the ball and the penalty was awarded, but Gil was in an irregular position, therefore, the marking was annulled. Shortly after, Gustavo Silva stamped the post with a cross kick.

DATASHEET

YOUTH 2 X 2 CORINTHIANS

Place: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Date: October 4, 2022 (Tuesday)

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIfa-RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

yellow cards: Gil and Adson (Corinthians); Rwan (Youth)

GOALS:

Corinthians: Giuliano, 23 minutes into the 1st half; Yuri Alberto, at eight minutes of the 2nd half.

Youth: Óscar Ruíz, 1 minute into the 2nd half; pitta, at

YOUTH: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares (Paulo Henrique), Thalisson Kelven, Paulo Miranda and Moraes Jr.; Elton (Jean Irmer), Chico Kin, Jadson (Gabriel Tota) and Capixaba (Ruan); Rafinha (Óscar Ruiz) and Pitta. Technician: Lucas Zanella (interim).

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Bruno Méndez (Fagner), Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz (Adson), Renato Augusto (Cantillo) and Giuliano; Gustavo Silva, Róger Guedes (Mateus Vital) and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira.

