Corinthians publishes list of entries in Libertadores with return of injured; see the names

Corinthians released this Tuesday the list of athletes registered for the Libertadores 2022 dispute, which takes place in October. Coach Arthur Elias will have 20 players available and has a novelty among them.

The highlight of the list is the presence of the defender Erika, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in her knee. The defender was injured precisely in the final stretch of this competition in 2021 and had surgery for ligament reconstruction earlier this year and is back at the coach’s disposal for the first time.

On the other hand, the absence of Katiuscia stands out. The right-back has recently recovered from the same injury as Erika, returning to the bench in Paulistão’s last game, but does not appear on the Libertadores select list. So, without her and Paulinha, the club goes to the competition without a right-back.

The tournament can also book a team debut. This is Luana midfielder, who was hired during the break for the Copa América and has not yet been able to enter the field for the club, as she had to undergo an arthroscopy and face about a month of recovery.

Thus, by position, the list has two goalkeepers (minimum number required by the competition), three sides, four defenders, two defensive midfielders, four midfielders and five forwards. The alvinegra team travels to Ecuador in the next few hours, this Wednesday.

For the first phase of the tournament, Corinthians, a member of group A, will face Deportivo Cali-COL, Always Ready-BOL and Olímpia-PAR on October 13, 16 and 19, respectively. Timão seeks its fourth title of the competition after lifting the cup in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Check out the complete list of Corinthians for the competition

goalkeepers: Lele and Paty;

Sides: Juliete, Tamires and Yasmim;

quarterbacks: Andressa, Gi Campiolo, Erika and Tarciane;

steering wheels: Diany and Luna;

Socks: Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Morais, Grazi and Vic Albuquerque;

Attackers: Adriana, Gabi Portilho, Bianca Gomes, Jaqueline and Jheniffer;

