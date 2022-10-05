Corinthians takes the tie from the lantern Juventude and interrupts the sequence of victories in the Brazilian

Corinthians performed poorly technically and failed to impose itself against the worst team in the Brazilian Championship this Tuesday. Even taking the lead on two occasions, the alvinegra team took the draw on both occasions and was not able to fit the third consecutive victory in the competition at Alfredo Jaconi. The goals were by Giuliano and Yuri Alberto for Timão, leaked by Ruiz and Pitta.

The result leaves Corinthians standing at 51 points, squandering the chance to temporarily take second place and still running the risk of losing its position in the Brazilian G4 at the end of the round. Juventude scored only its fourth point in the second round and remains in the last position.

Write it down – Timão returns to the field on Saturday. The alvinegro club returns to São Paulo and sees Fiel in front of Athletico, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena.

Escalation

Coach Vítor Pereira had the absences of Balbuena and Fausto Vera. The defender came to travel with the team, but was cut off the bench due to muscle discomfort, while the midfielder was suspended for the third yellow card.

Thus, Corinthians went to the field with Cassius; Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo, Gil and Fábio Santos; Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Róger Guedes, Mosquito and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

The game

First time

Corinthians started the duel in a rare disposition in the recent past, using only Du Queiroz in defense at the back and leaving Giuliano and Renato Augusto ahead. The breakdown in the established scheme with two midfielders made the opponents find space in the alvinegra defense.

After two lost balls, one by Renato Augusto and another by Du, Timão ended up giving the rival a chance to go ahead. In the nine minutes of the ball rolling, Jadson received it on the right side and crossed back, low. The defender couldn’t make the cut and the round one was for Rafinha. The gaucho winger fixed it and hit it, almost from the penalty spot, but sent it out.

After the scare, Timão started to have the ball more, letting Renato retreat to the first middle role when the team had the ball. Possession was slow most of the time, but it managed to yield a dangerous move after some insistence.

First, Renato received in the middle and risked his characteristic kick, with a plate, stopping in a calm defense of the goalkeeper. Two minutes later, at 23, shirt 8 played the role of point guard and rotated the bid from side to side.

After receiving on the right, he activated Fábio Santos on the other side. The left-back got the cross almost to the bottom line. Giuliano did well to get in the way of the defender, who only grazed the ball. Gustavo Mosquito was unable to master it, but it was left for Giuliano himself, who rotated hitting hard to make 1 to 0.

The goal took even more confidence from the opponent, but Corinthians failed to assert their superiority. In the 29th minute, after a good schedule between Renato and Róger, the midfielder left it to Giuliano. Facing the goal, at the entrance of the area, the top scorer of the night preferred to try one more pass and ended up being blocked by the defense, irritating Renato.

Until the end of the first half, the only clear chance to score was for the Rio Grande do Sul team, in the 41st minute. Raul Gustavo left with the ball from the defense field, but was disarmed when crossing the midfield line. Juventude made a quick counterattack with Capixaba. The left-hander went from the right to the middle, where he activated Rafinha, who hit a plate again and stamped Cássio’s beam.

Second time

Seeking to preserve the squad for the final of the Copa do Brasil and give the team shoot, coach Vítor Pereira returned to the final stage with two changes: Cantillo and Mateus Vital were called for the vacancies of Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes.

The problem was, under a minute, another alvinegro blunder turned out to be fatal. Raul Gustavo dominated free in midfield, but played for Gil without looking. Ruiz stole the ball, Pitta pulled the shot and played for his teammate after Raul’s slip. Ruiz dominated and hit, the ball deflected on Méndez and tricked Cássio, entering the high right corner to make 1 to 1.

Juventude came back with danger in the fourth minute, with a ball thrown into the back of Bruno Méndez. After Ruiz’s cross, Gil blocked Pitta’s kick and Fábio Santos threw himself in front of Capixaba to avoid the opponent’s turn.

A little more attentive, Corinthians stole two balls in the attack field. In the first, Giuliano missed a pass that would leave Yuri in front of the goal. In the second, Vital disarmed Chico and she left for Yuri Alberto. The striker turned fast and hit hard, the ball deflected into the defense and entered the goalkeeper’s corner to to decree the 2 to 1, at nine minutes.

The problem was that not even the scares made Corinthians stop missing easy shots. At 16 minutes, came the punishment. Gustavo Mosquito had the ball dominated in the right tip of the alvinegra area and tried to dribble two opponents towards Cássio’s goal. Ruiz disarmed and Pitta, in the spare, touched the goalkeeper’s exit. 2 to 2 in Caxias.

Angered by the team’s mistakes, VP sent Fagner and Adson to the field, taking out Bruno Méndez and Du Queiroz. The team, then, had two midfielders again, won its best side and kept the three forwards, trying to blitz for the victory.

The problem was that there was some disorganization right off the bat, giving Juventude even a three-on-one counterattack in the 25th minute, cut off in a good exit from Cássio’s goal. Shortly after, at 27, Fagner triggered Mosquito in the area, the forward played for the middle and the defender pushed away.

The problem was almost solved in the 36th minute, when Gil headed Fagner’s free-kick and hit Jean’s hand. The penalty was scored and Fábio Santos was already ready to take the shot, but the VAR pointed out Gil’s offside at the origin of the bid.

Timão still threatened on arrival with Gustavo Mosquito, who hit the goalkeeper’s left post, but the result was not changed.

